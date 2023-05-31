Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators

CSUN’s David Phillips, Jr. and Brianna Kelpis have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.

The 2023 Academic All-District, Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

In addition, the CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes women’s tennis honorees in four divisions, NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 28 (women) and June 29 (men).

Phillips, Jr. qualified for the 200m in the NCAA West Regional by running a personal best of 20.78 at the Mar. 31 West Coast Relays, the third fastest in school history. Phillips, Jr. ran 21.07 at the regionals improving upon his 32nd seed by two spots.

He finished third in the 100m (10.38) and third in the 200m (21.01) at the Big West Championships. The redshirt junior was selected Big West Track Athlete of the Week on Apr. 4, 2023, after winning the 100m (in a personal best of 10.32) and finishing second in the 200m at the West Coast Relays.

Phillips, Jr. won the 100m at the UCLA Rafer Johnson/Jackie Joyner Kersee Collegiate…won the 100m and the 200m at the Fresno State Bulldog Classic.

He anchored the CSUN 4x100m relay that finished second at the Big West meet and qualified for the NCAA West Regional when the team broke the school record in the event (:39.68) at the West Coast Relays.

Phillips, Jr. became the first Matador to win an MPSF Championships title since 2008 (Thomas Ross, 60m hurdles) when he won the 200m in a time of 21.02. His performance is the second quickest in school history. In addition, he lowered his personal best in the 60m to 6.75 to finish third at the MPSF’s, the third fastest in school history.

Kelpis competed in three events at the Big West Championships, the heptathlon, javelin, and shot. Her best finish was 11th in the javelin (119-10). She was 12th in the heptathlon (4,333) and 24th in the shot (35-5).

Kelpis reset career bests in the 100m hurdles (14.70) and the high jump (5-3) at the UC Riverside Chris Rinne Twilight. The junior lowered her career best in the 200m to 27.50 at the West Coast Relays. She extended her career best in the long jump to 17-2 1/4 at the Rafer Johnson/Jackie Joyner-Kersee Collegiate. Kelpis was third in the heptathlon at the UCSB Sam Adams Combined Events. Kelpis finished second in the javelin at the Chris Rinne Twilight.

She placed ninth in the pentathlon at the MPSF Championships (3,196). Kelpis posted an indoor best in the 43-0 1/4 New Mexico Collegiate Classic shot. Her season best in the 60m hurdles finish was a 9.42 in the finals (eighth) at the Spokane Indoor Challenge. She ran a season-best:9.21 in the 60m hurdles during the MPSF’s pentathlon.

