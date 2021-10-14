Local Leaders Recognize Deputies
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies Estevan Perez, center, and Carmen Gudiel, second from right, are honored as Outstanding Hispanics in Law Enforcement in the SCV Sheriff's Memorial Garden by Captain Justin Diez, left, City Council Member Marsha McLean, and Mayor Bill Miranda , right, at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in Valencia on Wednesday, 101321. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 14, 2021

By Jose Herrera | The Signal

Santa Clarita sheriff’s deputies Estevan Perez and Carmen Gudiel enjoyed an afternoon of recognition for their dedication to public safety from leaders at the local and state level of government.

“It’s a great honor,” Gudiel said. “My heritage, my culture and everything that my parents brought from their country and taught me has made me who I am today, and it got me here. It not only shows my hard work, but their hard work and everything they did for me.”

Assemblywoman Suzzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, Councilwoman Marsha McLean, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented the two deputies with certificates on Wednesday at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Ceremonial Garden.

Valladares is recognizing outstanding Latinos in her district, which includes most of the SCV, in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. Miranda, McLean and Barger joined in as an act of support for the two deputies and the rest of the sheriff’s station.

Estevan Perez and Carmen Gudie

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Estevan Perez, left, and Carmen Gudiel juggle their certificates after being honored as Outstanding Hispanics in Law Enforcement in the SCV Sheriff’s Memorial Garden at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in Valencia on Wednesday, 101321. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We support you guys 100%,” Miranda said. “We have always supported you guys 100%, and we will continue to support the Sheriff’s Department 100% as long as we are on council.”

Perez began as a patrol officer at the Lancaster station for about seven years before transferring to the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He has notable arrest numbers and dozens of accolades from supervisors and citizens, too.

“Steve is one of those reliable guys, always smiling, always volunteering for everything,” Sheriff’s Capt. Justin Diez said. “We are very fortunate to have him here at this station.”

Gudiel has been with the department for 16 years and started as a reserve deputy before accepting a full-time deputy position.

“Carmen has a very unique story,” Diez said. “She had a bad injury during training, and probably for a lot of people in the department it would have been a career-ending injury, but Carmen came back and became a productive member of the station.”

Her skills were recognized by her supervisors and managers, and ultimately, she was selected to be an operations deputy, Diez added.

“She helps us run the entire station,” Diez said. “That’s everything from paperwork to COVID-related mandates, and more. We certainly couldn’t operate without you and I don’t physically know what I would do without you.”

Both Gudiel and Perez said that, when they told their families they wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement, their parents tried to dissuade them. Yet, they stayed firm to their goals and have reached points in their careers where they are being honored for their work.

Gudiel added that pursuing a career in law enforcement is tough both mentally and physically, but the benefits serving the community make it worthwhile. Perez said he would encourage more Hispanic people to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“We don’t always meet people on their best days and having that knowledge, culture and background, you can understand and help others,” Perez said.

No Comments for : Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans

    Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans

    16 mins ago
  • Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs

    Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs

    2 hours ago
  • LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend

    LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend

    3 hours ago
  • Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts

    Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts

    3 hours ago
  • Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety

    Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety

    5 hours ago
  • Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports

    Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports

    6 hours ago
  • Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence

    Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence

    8 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)

    Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)

    17 hours ago
  • One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire

    One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire

    22 hours ago
  • COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage

    COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.