cloth masks

U.S. Military Personnel Ordered to Wear Cloth Face Coverings

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 6, 2020

By Press Release

Department of Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper issued guidance to the military workforce on Sunday to use cloth face coverings.

Effective immediately, all individuals on Department of Defense property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.

This guidance applies to all service members, DOD civilians, contractors, families (apart from residences on installations) and all other individuals on DOD property.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

cloth masks

Read the guidance below.

 

 

No Comments for : U.S. Military Personnel Ordered to Wear Cloth Face Coverings


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’

    State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’

    51 mins ago
  • Hart Park to be Closed on Easter Sunday

    Hart Park to be Closed on Easter Sunday

    1 hour ago
  • L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week

    L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week

    2 hours ago
  • Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday

    Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday

    3 hours ago
  • A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    4 hours ago
  • California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile

    California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile

    4 hours ago
  • Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing

    Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing

    5 hours ago
  • Newsom Cites Progress in Expanding Hospital Capacity

    Newsom Cites Progress in Expanding Hospital Capacity

    5 hours ago
  • Army Monitors Recruits’ Health During Basic Training

    Army Monitors Recruits’ Health During Basic Training

    5 hours ago
  • L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program

    L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program

    6 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.