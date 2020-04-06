U.S. Military Personnel Ordered to Wear Cloth Face Coverings

Department of Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper issued guidance to the military workforce on Sunday to use cloth face coverings.

Effective immediately, all individuals on Department of Defense property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.

This guidance applies to all service members, DOD civilians, contractors, families (apart from residences on installations) and all other individuals on DOD property.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

