UPDATE: Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs No Longer Available

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is officially out of all auto-theft protection clubs for the recent giveaway.
The station reported they had many residents reach out.
To everyone who responded, the station says thank you. Continue to follow the SCV Sheriff’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, NextDoor, Nixel) for future giveaways.
For those that missed the give away, the station recommends additional ways to protect you vehicle include:
-Lock all doors.
-Park in well-lit areas.
-Never leave your car running and unattended, always take your keys with you.
-Be alert and report suspicious activity.
-Follow the #9PMRoutine and #GuardThatAuto
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, along with his California Senate Republican colleagues, is urging the California Public Utilities Commission to immediately disburse a state credit to provide customers with relief on their high natural gas bills.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Santa Clarita regularly tops lists as one of the safest cities in the country. This reputation is well-earned thanks to the hardworking men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the vigilance of our residents.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22. Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product or service.
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
