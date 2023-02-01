header image

February 1
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
UPDATE: Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs No Longer Available
| Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is officially out of all auto-theft protection clubs for the recent giveaway.

The station reported they had many residents reach out.

To everyone who responded, the station says thank you. Continue to follow the SCV Sheriff’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, NextDoor, Nixel) for future giveaways.

For those that missed the give away, the station recommends additional ways to protect you vehicle include:

-Lock all doors.
-Park in well-lit areas.
-Never leave your car running and unattended, always take your keys with you.
-Be alert and report suspicious activity.
-Follow the #9PMRoutine and #GuardThatAuto

 
COC Seeks New Members for Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
The College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for a three-year term.
COC Seeks New Members for Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses
The L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. 
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses
Senator Wilk Urges State Action to Reduce Burdens on High Natural Gas Bills
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, along with his California Senate Republican colleagues, is urging the California Public Utilities Commission to immediately disburse a state credit to provide customers with relief on their high natural gas bills.
Senator Wilk Urges State Action to Reduce Burdens on High Natural Gas Bills
UPDATE: Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs No Longer Available
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is officially out of all auto-theft protection clubs for giveaway.
UPDATE: Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs No Longer Available
Henry Mayo Kicks off American Heart Month by Recognizing a Year of Milestones
February is American Heart Month and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is kicking off the month by highlighting several milestones of the hospital’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center.
Henry Mayo Kicks off American Heart Month by Recognizing a Year of Milestones
American Red Cross February Blood Drives in Santa Clarita
Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. 
American Red Cross February Blood Drives in Santa Clarita
CIF Southern Section Seeking New Commissioner of Athletics
The CIF-SS is looking for an exceptional individual to become Commissioner of Athletics on or about July 5.
CIF Southern Section Seeking New Commissioner of Athletics
College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
March 11: Santa Clarita Valley School Districts Holds Teacher Recruitment
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
March 11: Santa Clarita Valley School Districts Holds Teacher Recruitment
Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City
Santa Clarita regularly tops lists as one of the safest cities in the country. This reputation is well-earned thanks to the hardworking men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the vigilance of our residents.
Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Counts 38 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,625 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Counts 38 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
Hart District Awarded $240,000 for Teacher Credentialing Program
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
Hart District Awarded $240,000 for Teacher Credentialing Program
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs
March 11: Free to Be Me Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
The Free to Be Me Festival will be held Saturday, March 11, noon to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
March 11: Free to Be Me Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
Feb. 17: SCAA Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up Open to the Public
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 17: SCAA Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up Open to the Public
Baker Family Foundation, SCVEDC Launch ‘The Big Idea SCV’
The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22. Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product or service.
Baker Family Foundation, SCVEDC Launch ‘The Big Idea SCV’
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
TMU Baseball Wins Both Games of Doubleheader
The Master's University baseball team scored 19 runs on 19 hits to win both games of a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 28 against Bethesda 9-6 and 10-1 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU Baseball Wins Both Games of Doubleheader
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paired with SCV Foster Youth
The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paired with SCV Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
SCVNews.com
