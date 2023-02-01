UPDATE: Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs No Longer Available

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is officially out of all auto-theft protection clubs for the recent giveaway.

The station reported they had many residents reach out.

To everyone who responded, the station says thank you. Continue to follow the SCV Sheriff’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, NextDoor, Nixel) for future giveaways.

For those that missed the give away, the station recommends additional ways to protect you vehicle include:

-Lock all doors.

-Park in well-lit areas.

-Never leave your car running and unattended, always take your keys with you.

-Be alert and report suspicious activity.

-Follow the #9PMRoutine and #GuardThatAuto

