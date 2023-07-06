UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 6, 2023

By Press Release

Located

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

UPDATE as of 12:51 p.m. Thursday: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Sarriah Marie Fields has been found.

LASD would like to thank the public, media, Aero Bureau and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Mrs. Fields.

Original post July 5: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sarriah Marie Fields.

She is a 34-year-old female Black who last had contact with family on July 4, at 10:33 a.m.

Sarriah is 5’02” tall, 145 lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos of a rose behind her right ear and “ELIJAH PRINCE” on her right shoulder.  She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress.

She is known to drive a red 2008 BMW X6 SUV with CA license plate #8NEY733 and has a possible destination of the Glendora Mountains.

Fields suffers from depression. Her family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the crime stoppers website.

No Comments for : UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause

    Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause

    3 mins ago
  • CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations

    CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations

    20 mins ago
  • SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge

    SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge

    40 mins ago
  • Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park

    Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park

    3 hours ago
  • Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director

    Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director

    3 hours ago
  • UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found

    UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found

    4 hours ago
  • Child & Family Center Installs New Board

    Child & Family Center Installs New Board

    5 hours ago
  • Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant

    Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant

    7 hours ago
  • July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos

    July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos

    8 hours ago
  • Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC

    Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.