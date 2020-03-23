[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 23
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
| Monday, Mar 23, 2020
borders - Mexico–United States barrier at the border of Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, USA. The crosses represent migrants who died in the crossing attempt. Some identified, some not. Surveillance tower in the background.| Photo: (c) Tomas Castelazo, www.tomascastelazo.com/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0.
Mexico–United States barrier at the border of Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, USA. The crosses represent migrants who died in the crossing attempt. Some identified, some not. Surveillance tower in the background.| Photo: (c) Tomas Castelazo, www.tomascastelazo.com/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0.

 

The U.S. closed both its southern and northern borders over the weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the closing of the southern border during a press briefing Friday, saying the U.S. and Mexico had reached an agreement to restrict all “nonessential” travel.

“Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure that commerce that supports our economy continues to keep flowing,” Pompeo said.

The move follows an agreement the U.S. reached Wednesday with Canada to close the nation’s northern border to nonessential traffic as well.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said during Friday’s briefing that both closures would go into effect Saturday at midnight and would include exceptions that allow people to continue crossing for things like work, school, medical services and business.

“Neither of these agreements with Canada or Mexico applies to lawful trade or commerce,” Wolf said. “Essential commercial activities will not be impacted.”

The Homeland Security Department said in a statement the southern border closure would be in effect for an initial 30 days and could be extended.

The decision to close the southern border comes after a conversation Thursday between Pompeo and Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon, during which a State Department spokesperson said the two leaders discussed plans for “uniform North American strategy.”

As the COVID-19 disease continues to surface in new communities across the U.S., the federal government has warned Americans to avoid international travel and for those who are already abroad to return home unless they’re prepared to stay out of the country for an “indefinite” amount of time.

Officials in El Paso, Texas on Thursday had urged the region to prepare for “contingency plans” in the event of a southern border closure and for U.S. and Mexican authorities to cooperate on preventing the spread of the disease.

“Cooperation should include steps to keep supply chains open and safe, facilitate essential travel between both countries, and administer aid to refugees and other migrants, such as those individuals held in detention facilities in the United States and awaiting court dates in Mexico,” Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and other officials said in a joint statement.

“As a resilient binational community, we should all be alert, make contingency plans, and work to minimize the health, economic, and social impacts of COVID-19 in our region,” the officials said.

The new travel restrictions come as the federal government moves forward with plans to quickly remove immigrants who cross the nation’s borders illegally. The Trump administration said this week it would promptly reject asylum seekers and other immigrants who try to gain access to the U.S. outside official ports of entry.

President Trump said Friday the new controls at the borders were aimed at preventing “mass, uncontrolled cross border movement” that could lead to the novel coronavirus spreading among immigrants, Border Patrol agents and the general public.

“Left unchecked, this would cripple our immigration system, overwhelm our healthcare system and severely damage our national security,” he said. “We’re not going to let that happen.”

Immigrant advocates have pushed back on the president’s statements linking the threat of coronavirus to immigration, with some describing the administration’s messaging on the issue as xenophobic.

“The number of people arriving at the southern border right now is basically in line with 2015, 2016, and 2018,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, an advocate with the American Immigration Council, said on Twitter. “It’s by no means ‘mass uncontrolled’ movement. Nothing of the sort.”

Read the complete Department of Homeland Security policy update on the borders here.

— By Travis Bubenik, CNS

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
FULL STORY...
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
FULL STORY...
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
The U.S. Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting COVID-19 fraud during the coronavirus crisis, and is providing resources to report COVID-19-related wrongdoing.
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request, submitted earlier in the day, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
The U.S. closed both its southern and northern borders over the weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Los Angeles County's revised "Safer at Home" Health Order issued Saturday further restricts gatherings and non-essential businesses and calls for enforcement by the Sheriff's Department with misdemeanor penalties for violators.
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses. Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state's coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
L.A. County Public Health has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. The total number of cases in the SCV stands at 6: four in the city and one each in Castaic and Stevcenson Ranch.
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
California now has 1,468 confirmed cases, up 20% from Saturday's reported 1,224; and a total of 27 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of L.A. County Library’s 86 locations are currently closed to the public through March 31.
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
Authorities from the Lancaster Sheriff's Station seek the public's help in locating an attempted murder suspect who fled the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area Sunday afternoon.
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional COVID-19 case in the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday morning.
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
%d bloggers like this: