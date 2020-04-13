Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit

California utilities ratepayers will receive a “California Climate Credit” on their April bills, according to a notice sent Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission, which follows:

This April* your utility bill will include a credit identified as the “California Climate Credit.” Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills.

This credit may help offset energy costs from higher usage as Californians have stayed at home during the recent month in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The California Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. This credit is from a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits.

The credit on your bill is your share of the payments from the State’s program. For more information about the Climate Credit, visit www.cpuc.ca.gov/climatecredit/.

If you’re having trouble paying your electric bill and want to learn more about resources to help you and your household, please visit www.sce.com/disastersupport.

Visit www.EnergyUpgradeCA.org/the-movement/ to learn about ways to lower your energy usage.

*Billing periods vary by utility and may not always coincide with a calendar month. If you don’t see a Climate Credit in the bill that arrives this month, it will appear in the bill you receive next month. If you are an electric customer, the electric credit will appear as a line item on the electric portion of your bill. If you are a gas customer, the gas credit will appear as a line item on the gas portion of your bill. If you receive both electric and gas service, you will see the electric and gas credits on the respective portions of your utility bill.

The CPUC regulates privately owned electric and natural gas companies and serves the public interest by protecting consumers and ensuring the provision of safe, reliable utility service and infrastructure at reasonable rates, with a commitment to environmental enhancement and a healthy California economy. For more information about our work, visit www.cpuc.ca.gov . If you have a question or complaint concerning a privately owned utility, call 1-800-649-7570 or visit https://consumers.cpuc.ca.gov/CABUtilityComplaint.aspx.