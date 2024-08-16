Valencia Country Club Renovation Earns Accolades from Golf Inc.

Valencia Country Club has been awarded first place for “Renovation of the Year” in Golf Inc. magazine’s private club category.

The Man/June edition of Golf Inc. magazine featured the before and after transformation of the renovation of the Valencia Country Club’s golf course.

Valencia Country Club opened in 1965 as a public course. The golf course was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

The course was purchased by a Japanese corporation in the mid-1980’s and transformed into an exclusive private club.

Known in the Santa Clarita Valley as “Big V” the course is owned by Arcis Golf, which assumed ownership of Valencia Country Club in 2014. Arcis also purchased TPC Valencia from FivePoint in 2018.

Valencia Country Club underwent an extensive seven-month renovation before it reopened in October, 2022.

The renovation restored the course’s original classic design features.

The architectural firm of Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design worked closely with Arcis Golf’s construction and agronomy teams to restore Jones’s original intent and historic significance, reduce water use and enhance the strategic options that were the centerpiece of Jones’s vision.

Tees and many bunkers were renovated to improve conditioning and make the course more playable for a wider range of golfers. All turf except on the greens was replaced, reducing irrigation needs by 30%.

“These significant architectural changes to this revered course layout reflect our commitment to Valencia Country Club and its members,” said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. “Our focus and investment are on enhancing this club’s lifestyle through upgraded playing experiences, creative culinary programs, and additional member programming.”

All teeing grounds were renovated, leveled and reshaped as rectangles, creating a more classical design/play feel. Tees on all par 3s were enlarged to distribute wear and eliminate the need for fall overseeding. New forward tees were added on all holes to accommodate beginners and high handicappers, while the back tees were extended to accommodate and challenge all skill levels. The new tee boxes also allow for the creation of “hybrid” set-ups and more options for more golfers.

All sand bunkers were evaluated for their design and placement. Some bunkers were eliminated, others were repositioned, and others were added. The placement of new bunkers created new and different angles for tee shots and approaches into the greens. All bunkers were rebuilt, and new sand added.

Prior to embarking on the project, the agronomy team conducted a bunker study tour including Arcis Construction, the company’s internal golf course construction division; Jason Straka, principal of Fry/Straka; and Eric Ullrich, Valencia Country Club’s golf course superintendent. The group traveled throughout California to view bunker styles and design approaches from different decades, visiting such storied clubs as San Francisco Golf Club, Lake Merced, Cal Club, BelAir and Riviera to find inspiration and gain new ideas.

“I firmly believe that the more you see and experience, the more ideas you gain,” said Straka. “In the case of Valencia Country Club and how this project turned out, these site visits undoubtedly made an impact.”

Throughout the years, many of the world’s greatest players have played at Valencia Country Club. In 1998 the Club played host to the Northern Trust Open, formerly known as the Los Angeles Open and then Nissan Open, featuring a field led by Fred Couples, John Daly, Nick Faldo, Justin Leonard, Tom Lehman, Tom Kite, Phil Mickelson, Corey Pavin, Craig Stadler, Duffy Waldorf, Payne Stewart and Tiger Woods.

From 2001 through 2009, the club hosted the SBC Senior Classic, later named the AT&T Champions Classic, as part of the Senior PGA Tour, now known as PGA TOUR Champions. Many of golf’s greatest icons competed in the event, including Tom Kite, Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Gary Player, Ben Crenshaw, Raymond Floyd, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Fuzzy Zoeller, Lee Trevino, Curtis Strange, Mark O’Meara, Bernhard Langer, Nick Price and many more.

In awarding Valencia Country Club the first-place distinction for Golf Inc.’s “Renovation of the Year” the judges made the following comments:

“Well done in a classic fashion. An effort that looks as though it would be a pleasure to play.” – Brian Silva.

“This renovation shines with beautiful aesthetics. Before-and-after pictures paint the picture: This course went from vanilla bunkers to tremendous. Any golfer would be proud to call this home.” – Darryl Bartlett.

For more information on Valencia Country Club visit www.valenciagolfclub.com.

