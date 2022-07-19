Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center

Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center. Vintage Chariots brings the classic automotive world and the apparel world together in high fashion.
Part museum. Part art studio with premium apparel and accessories.
Vintage Chariots is a worldwide presence online through social media, now Vintage Chariots Inc. has entered the retail market to serve the masses and fuel America’s continued passion for the automotive industry.
For more information on Vintage Chariots click here.
Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's governing board will take place Wednesday, July 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
