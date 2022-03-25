Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Santa Clarita, CA Puppy Club is looking for volunteer puppy raisers. Are you inspired to help people who are blind or visually impaired gain greater independence?

Are you looking for a fun and meaningful service project? Whatever your motivation, raising a puppy is a rewarding challenge that can change many lives including your own.

No prior experience is necessary. Puppy raisers can be any age, whether you’re nine or 90. Families can also raise puppies. Puppy raisers need to be purpose-driven, attentive learners, adaptable in different situations and know that their effort and hard work will contribute to the puppy’s potential.

Volunteer puppy raisers receive a pup when they are approximately eight weeks old, teach them good manners and provide socialization experiences for about the first year and a half of the pups’ lives. The pup is returned to one of two campuses for formal guidework training when they are 15 months of age or older. Guide Dogs for the Blind will support you throughout the entire process, step by step, to help you reach the important milestones.

To learn more about how you can support the Santa Clarita, CA Puppy Club as a raiser, sitter, or club volunteer, visit Guide Dogs for the Blind to fill out an interest form.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...