Santa Clarita Transit Lends Helping Hand to Guide Dogs

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Santa Clarita Transit partnered with Guide Dogs of America to provide training to service dogs in Central Park. The dogs, their owners and bus operators worked together in practicing boarding and exiting transit buses.

Nearly 20 guide dogs accompanied by their owners attended the training session from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in Central Park. During this time, the guide dogs increased their comfort with the boarding process of Santa Clarita Transit buses under the guidance of transit staff and Guide Dogs of America volunteers.

Guide Dogs of America (GDA) is a nonprofit organization that transforms lives through partnerships with service dogs. GDA breeds, raises and trains guide dogs for individuals who are blind or visually impaired and service dogs for veterans and children with autism. The organization’s highly skilled canines become trusted companions that increase people’s confidence, mobility and independence. All programs and services, including transportation, personalized training, room/board and postgraduate support, are provided at no cost to the recipient.

Santa Clarita Transit operates local, commuter, senior and disabled Dial-a-Ride and on-demand services in the Santa Clarita Valley and to major employment areas in the greater Los Angeles region.

For questions about Santa Clarita Transit, please contact Justis Guardia at jguardia@santa-clarita.com or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

To learn more about this upcoming event and volunteer opportunities with Guide Dogs of America, please visit GuideDogsofAmerica.org/Volunteer.

