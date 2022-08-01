Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott

Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste released a statement regarding the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee meeting on Camp Scott.

“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,” said Weste. “Per the lawsuit filed by the City, no work should be taking place on that site. We know maintenance has been happening at Camp Scott, and now this week’s subcommittee meeting lists agenda items on how to adapt Camp Scott for the proposed use, as well as discussions on funding recommendations. This discussion is blatantly premature and it also contradicts the County’s public pronouncements that no decision has been made about Camp Scott. We intend to uphold the letter of the law and make sure that a proper CEQA review is completed, including the County’s obligation to consider more appropriate alternative locations. The dilapidated Camp Scott is located in a severe fire hazard area on a road with only one way in and one way out. It is not a safe or suitable location for this use.”

The County of Los Angeles’ Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. On the agenda is an update on the site location to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders. It is anticipated that this will include a presentation on Camp Scott in Santa Clarita. For more details on this issue, please visit the following website: santa-clarita.com/city-hall/camp-joseph-scott.

For a link to the meeting agenda please visit: http://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/probation/1127864_JJCC_JJRBG_NoticeAndAgendaJJRBGmeeting080322.pdf?fbclid=IwAR17nosN_jmhXKXtZTktR7ejKy98jaSViuWIkkeSsPZOxlCPvVGrNwCWQcQ.

