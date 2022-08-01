Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott

Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste released a statement regarding the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee meeting on Camp Scott.
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,” said Weste. “Per the lawsuit filed by the City, no work should be taking place on that site. We know maintenance has been happening at Camp Scott, and now this week’s subcommittee meeting lists agenda items on how to adapt Camp Scott for the proposed use, as well as discussions on funding recommendations. This discussion is blatantly premature and it also contradicts the County’s public pronouncements that no decision has been made about Camp Scott. We intend to uphold the letter of the law and make sure that a proper CEQA review is completed, including the County’s obligation to consider more appropriate alternative locations. The dilapidated Camp Scott is located in a severe fire hazard area on a road with only one way in and one way out. It is not a safe or suitable location for this use.”
The County of Los Angeles’ Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. On the agenda is an update on the site location to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders. It is anticipated that this will include a presentation on Camp Scott in Santa Clarita. For more details on this issue, please visit the following website: santa-clarita.com/city-hall/camp-joseph-scott.
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three new deaths and 359 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 41 deaths and 13,373 new cases countywide.
The former human resources manager at a Santa Clarita-based race car design and development company was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to defraud her then-employer out of more than $1.7 million earmarked for diversity recruitment by using two fake businesses that billed for services that were never performed.
In a teleconference with media outlets on July 29, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón provided an update on the state’s efforts in response to the monkeypox outbreak in California.
SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
1 Comment
#ohboy NOW they want to talk CEQA! What hypocrites! Newhall Ranch is using an EIR from years ago, built on an old oil prodution site, and is across the street from the largest working garbage dump in America. But keep building and selling those million dollar condos. SMH