What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 16
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Monday, Feb 22, 2021
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
|
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
|
We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19.
|
The Master's University men's golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season
|
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
|
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
|
Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.
|
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
|
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Academy Award nominations on Monday, March 15, with several CalArtians among the list of honorees.
|
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 6 new deaths and 422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 146th COVID death and the county OK'd more reopenings.
|
Each year, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls, including the Virginia Wrage Memorial scholarships to deserving SCV women 40 years of age and older.
|
Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.
|
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom broke his silence Monday about a growing recall effort and launched his own campaign to defend his record.
|
The state of California has announced the launch of a CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, intended to help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for arrears and future payment.
|
This St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
|
There is a clear sense of hope when, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s top health officials announce that we are starting to turn a corner.
|
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach advisory for the county.
|
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
|
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
|
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
|
The California Department of Education has selected Castaic High School and 11 other schools throughout the state to receive mini-grants, totaling more than $240,000, to help address equity and opportunity gaps, announced State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
|
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has announced that the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program will accept applications through April 16 or until $20 million in funding requests is received, whichever occurs first.
|
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 101 new deaths and 947 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,763 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been updated to closely align with the State’s re-opening framework as L.A. County moves into the red tier effective Monday, March 15.
|
SCV Water has released the draft Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance for public review and comment as part of its efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. The 30-day public comment period will be March 12 to April 12.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.