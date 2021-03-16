header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 16
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
| Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
Rebecca, Dino, and Lucy at DACC Headquarters
From left to right: Rebecca, Dino, and Lucy at Department of Animal Care & Control Headquarters.
Marcia Mayeda

Marcia Mayeda, director of Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

 

But What About the Animals? (Post-COVID)

We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19. However, the future is looking very bright. After a devastating holiday season with huge spikes in infections and deaths, Los Angeles County has now entered the Red Tier and is moving to reopen parts of society. Vaccines are being produced and distributed as fast as possible, and it is anticipated that by this summer we will have turned the corner and begin to see more opportunities for life to return to normal.

In anticipation of the ability for pet owners to return to the workplace, many people have expressed their concerns to me regarding what will happen to all the pets that were adopted during the pandemic. They fear that these were impulse adoptions and the owners will surrender them to animal care centers or otherwise give them away.

I do not share this concern. One of the remarkable results of the last year has been our awareness of the importance that pets play in our lives. I believe pet owners will continue the love and devotion they showed this past year, being especially grateful for the companionship their pets provided to them as they were isolated from friends and family.

In fact, a new report by Kinship Partners reveals how devoted pet owners are to their companions. Just consider these findings from the pet parents that were surveyed:

– 62% said their top priority is their pets’ happiness

– 71% could not have survived 2020 without their pet(s)

– 80% said their pets deserve more of their time in 2021

– 82% said they plan to spoil their pets in 2021

– 84% said COVID-19 showed them how much their pets improve their lives

– 90% have built a stronger bond with their pet through 2020

You can read the full report [here].

Bernese Mountain Dog Lucy


Lucy, Bernese Mountain.

Lucy
COVID brought changes to my pet household as well. We sadly learned that our beloved Bernese Mountain Dog Lucy, who we had adopted seven years ago from the Agoura Animal Care Center, had untreatable cancer. I am so glad that I had the isolation time to be able to spend every moment with Lucy for the last five months of her life. Although I worked full time, it was from home with Lucy by my side. She received countless belly rubs, hugs, and kisses and we were able to monitor her closely to make sure she was comfortable. As her appetite waned, we prepared special homecooked meals for her and made sure her every need was met.

Dino, Great Pyrenees and Rebecca, Golden Retriever

Dino, Great Pyrenees and Rebecca, Golden Retriever.

Dino and Rebecca
When Lucy passed, there was a huge void in our home. Although we still had Dino, an eight-year old Great Pyrenees (adopted from Great Pyrenees Rescue of Southern California), and Rebecca, a 10-year old Golden Retriever (adopted from the Lancaster Animal Care Center), something was missing. It was the exuberance of Lucy – although she was nine years old, she still acted like a puppy. So, we reached out to Great Pyrenees rescue again and found our new love – Holly. Holly was 16 months old when she joined the pack and has added new energy and antics to the household. A bit of a juvenile delinquent at the beginning, she has learned the rules of the house (no counter surfing or stealing drains from the yard) and we have benefited from the isolation period to make sure she has been well acclimated. She has made fast friends with Dino and Rebecca and is a delight.

I am fortunate that when it is safe to return to the office, I can bring my dogs with me (one of the benefits of working in animal welfare). All the dogs love this and visiting with their human and canine coworkers.

However, most people can’t take their dogs to work with them. If you are planning to return to work and want to get your pets accustomed to your absence, check out this blog I wrote with advice on transitioning to your new work schedule.

What about the animals? Whether they come to an outside workplace with you or not, it is clear that new pet parents are devoted to their furry companions. I think the animals have a great year ahead of them!

Marcia Mayeda

 

Marcia Mayeda has been the Director of Animal Care and Control for the County of Los Angeles since July, 2001. She is a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (Society of Animal Welfare Administrators).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda

What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
Picture this…the sun has just set on another brisk spring day.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita

Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita
Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Spring is upon us, and with it comes longer days, greener hillsides, and warmer temperatures that invite outdoor exploration.
READ MORE...

Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Monday, Feb 22, 2021
Helping our students stay on track to complete their goals remains our top priority. To that end, we are offering a wide variety of classes this spring designed to do just that.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita City Manager Urges Residents to Support Local Businesses

Santa Clarita City Manager Urges Residents to Support Local Businesses
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
We are closing in on a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns and restrictions here in Santa Clarita and around the globe.
READ MORE...

SCV Nonprofit Continues to Serve Veteran Community Despite Pandemic

SCV Nonprofit Continues to Serve Veteran Community Despite Pandemic
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has continued to actively serve our veteran community throughout the COVID–19 pandemic which began one year ago.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19.
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
The Master's University men's golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place.
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Academy Award nominations on Monday, March 15, with several CalArtians among the list of honorees.
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 6 new deaths and 422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 146th COVID death and the county OK'd more reopenings.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Each year, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls, including the Virginia Wrage Memorial scholarships to deserving SCV women 40 years of age and older.
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom broke his silence Monday about a growing recall effort and launched his own campaign to defend his record.
As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back
California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
The state of California has announced the launch of a CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, intended to help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for arrears and future payment.
California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day
This St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day
Pediatric Experts: Vaccinating Kids Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic
There is a clear sense of hope when, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s top health officials announce that we are starting to turn a corner.
Pediatric Experts: Vaccinating Kids Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic
Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach advisory for the county.
Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Castaic High School Among CDE Mini-Grant Recipients
The California Department of Education has selected Castaic High School and 11 other schools throughout the state to receive mini-grants, totaling more than $240,000, to help address equity and opportunity gaps, announced State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
Castaic High School Among CDE Mini-Grant Recipients
County Sets Deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has announced that the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program will accept applications through April 16 or until $20 million in funding requests is received, whichever occurs first.
County Sets Deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Set to Move into Red Tier Monday; 26,763 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 101 new deaths and 947 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,763 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been updated to closely align with the State’s re-opening framework as L.A. County moves into the red tier effective Monday, March 15.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Set to Move into Red Tier Monday; 26,763 Total SCV Cases
30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
SCV Water has released the draft Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance for public review and comment as part of its efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. The 30-day public comment period will be March 12 to April 12.
30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
%d bloggers like this: