Wilk Bill Would Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free
| Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
fire-near-pyramid-lake-I-5-1-20210917

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced legislation that would help victims of wildfire by exempting settlement payments they receive from state income tax.

“When you’ve lost everything, the last thing you need is a tax hit on the settlement money meant to help restart your life,” said Wilk. “The legislature has already decided that certain wildfire settlements shouldn’t be taxed. So instead of cherry picking who gets a break, this bill makes it standard across the board.”

SB 1004 would make settlement payments made in connection with any California wildfire, from Jan. 1, 2020 forward, tax exempt. Until now efforts to do this have only been case-by-case.

In 2022, SB 1246 (Stern) made settlements related to the Thomas Fire and Woolsey Fire tax exempt. And last year, SB 542 (Dahle) did the same for the Zogg Fire. Both bills passed unanimously and were signed into law by the governor.

“I feel deeply for those who lost their homes, memories, and livelihoods to wildfire. My goal with this bill is to ensure that they have one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on rebuilding and move forward,” said Wilk.
Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
Daiso, the global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, has announced the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley store at The Plaza at Golden Valley in Canyon Country on Feb. 10.
FULL STORY...
Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.
FULL STORY...
