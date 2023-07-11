Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to put life-saving bleed control trauma kits in California classrooms unanimously passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 11.

“During the 2019 Saugus High School shooting, lives were saved because of brave teachers with access to trauma kits. What happened at Saugus can happen at anywhere, so it’s critical that every school in the state be prepared for the unimaginable,” said Wilk. “I am very happy to see this bill move another step closer to becoming law.”

Senate Bill 868 (SB 868) would require each school district, county office of education and charter school to equip each classroom with a wound care kit.

Each kit would be required to include:

One tourniquet

One bleeding control bandage

One pair of non-latex protective gloves

One marker

One pair of scissors

Approved Instructional documents=

During the Saugus High School shooting, trauma kits from Santa Clarita-based Keep the Pressure ended up being a critical tool used by law enforcement and teachers to save lives.

Wilk also announced the California Chapters of the American College of Surgeons, who have been instrumental in expanding access to life-saving tools, have come on as sponsors of the bill.

The organization is responsible for educating 2.6 million people worldwide on bleeding control tactics through its Stop the Bleed Program. The California Chapters of the American College of Surgeons is also sponsoring Assembly Bill 71 (Rodriguez), a complement to SB 868 that would pave the way for teachers to instruct students on bleeding control tactics.

SB 868 will now be heard in the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

