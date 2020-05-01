[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1953: Adrian Adams, later municipal court judge, opens law practice in Newhall with attorney James Lowder. [story]
Adrian Adams
WiSH, SCVTV to Stage First SCV Virtual Talent Show
| Friday, May 1, 2020
WiSH logo

In an effort to bring the Santa Clarita Valley community together in a fun and humorous way, the nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation is announcing the first community-wide SCV Virtual Talent Show.

To be presented by SCVTV and sponsored by Westfield Valencia Town Center, the program will be hosted by 2019 SCV Man of the Year and founding WiSH board member Ed Masterson.

The show will air on SCVTV in mid-June. The program will also be streamed on several social media platforms and other local media outlets.

Anyone in the Santa Clarita Valley is able to participate in three categories – Under 18 individual, Over 18 individual, and Group. People can show off their talent for music or dance, goofy pet tricks, comedy, physical prowess, family skits, magic or anything else.

There is no charge to participate and humor is encouraged.

Prizes will be awarded. Westfield Valencia Town Center will donate a $500 American Express gift card to each of the individual category winners and a $1,000 American Express gift card to the winner in the group category, which can be used anywhere American Express is accepted.

There will be other prizes in addition to the gift certificates, including swag from Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and a certificate for a live DJ, provided by SOS Entertainment (for that postponed graduation party).

Video submissions will be accepted starting on Monday, May 4, and continue through May 22 at 6 p.m. All guidelines, information and the submission form can be found on the SCV Virtual Talent Show event page at www.wishscv.org. Updated information will be posted there through airing, including how and when to view the show on various platforms.

WiSH is pleased to have valuable sponsor-partners in this event, including SCVTV, Westfield Valencia Town Center, Henry Mayo Fitness & Health, SOS Entertainment, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Hometown Station, The Signal and QM Design Group.

Any questions can be addressed to wish@hartdistrict.org.
Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications

Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
FULL STORY...

Most Developed Forest Service Recreation Sites to Remain Closed Through May 15

Most Developed Forest Service Recreation Sites to Remain Closed Through May 15
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15.
FULL STORY...

Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards

Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
Monday, Apr 27, 2020
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
FULL STORY...

May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival

May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
Monday, Apr 27, 2020
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 4 VIA Motivational Monday: ‘Digital Marketing in Our New Norm’
WSI Internet Consulting creative Director/Owner Alison Lindemann will lead the Valley Industry Association's next free "Motivational Monday" Zoom session, titled "Ahead of the Curve - Digital Marketing in our New Norm," on Monday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to noon.
May 4 VIA Motivational Monday: ‘Digital Marketing in Our New Norm’
California Friday: 50,442 Cases, 2,073 Deaths
California has had 50,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,073 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 50,442 Cases, 2,073 Deaths
Some Things Don’t Change | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The pharmacy was gobbled up by another company, and their new policy required the patient to receive a two-month supply of drugs instead of a one-month supply...
Some Things Don’t Change | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Schools Chief Calls for Free Internet for Students Statewide
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that his Closing the Digital Divide Task Force is asking the leaders of major internet service providers to provide free internet access to all of California’s students.
Schools Chief Calls for Free Internet for Students Statewide
Wilk, GOP Caucus Members Fight for Unemployed Californians
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is outraged that problems with processing unemployment claims at the state's Employment Development Department remain unresolved while millions of unemployed Californians continue to file for relief in areas like the Santa Clarita Valley, which made the list of most economically hard-hit areas in the nation.
Wilk, GOP Caucus Members Fight for Unemployed Californians
May 15: Deadline to Apply for Appointment to Sulphur Springs Board
May 15 is the deadline for interested individuals to apply for an appointment to the Sulphur Springs Union School District Governing Board.
May 15: Deadline to Apply for Appointment to Sulphur Springs Board
L.A. County Friday: 24,215 Cases; 1,172 Deaths; 497 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 new deaths from the disease, with 497 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 24,215 Cases; 1,172 Deaths; 497 SCV Cases
May 2: Wolf Creek Brewery Sets Fundraiser for Child & Family Center
Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia will present a "Socially Responsible Saturday" drive-through fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center on Saturday, May 2, from noon to 4 p.m.
May 2: Wolf Creek Brewery Sets Fundraiser for Child & Family Center
American Cancer Society Shutters SCV Office
The American Cancer Society has decided to close its Valencia/Santa Clarita office at 25020 Avenue Stanford as of April 30, chapter Executive Director Dan Witzling said in an email to staff and supporters.
American Cancer Society Shutters SCV Office
Who Is Eligible for COVID-19 Testing in L.A. County?
If you've wondered whether you or someone you know is eligible for COVID-19 testing, the county of Los Angeles is currently prioritizing tests for the virus
Who Is Eligible for COVID-19 Testing in L.A. County?
Thin Sierra Snowpack Heralds Expanding Drought in California
California received some much-needed precipitation in March and April, a reprieve from a winter of clear skies, but it was not enough to head off the state's expanding drought.
Thin Sierra Snowpack Heralds Expanding Drought in California
Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications
The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications
May 4: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Alison Lindemann
The Valley Industry Association welcomes Alison Lindemann for its virtual Motivational Monday, May 4, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., via Zoom.
May 4: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Alison Lindemann
WalletHub: Santa Clarita No. 17 Hardest-Hit U.S. City for COVID-19 Unemployment
A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita No. 17 Hardest-Hit U.S. City for COVID-19 Unemployment
L.A. County Thursday: 23,182 Cases, 1,111 Deaths; 478 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 23,182 Cases, 1,111 Deaths; 478 SCV Cases
California Thursday: 48,917 Cases, 1,982 Deaths
SACRAMENTO –The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 48,917 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.
California Thursday: 48,917 Cases, 1,982 Deaths
At Their Doorstep | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The Greatest Generation brought prosperity to our doorstep. Unfortunately, these same older adults statistically have a higher coronavirus mortality rate than the general population.
At Their Doorstep | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC’s Defensive Back Vukobradovich Commits to North Carolina Central University
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
COC’s Defensive Back Vukobradovich Commits to North Carolina Central University
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mail from Saugus Neighborhood
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men for allegedly stealing mail from a Saugus neighborhood. The following report is from the Station's social media page.
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mail from Saugus Neighborhood
Homicide Detectives Investigating Human Skeletal Remains Found in Newhall
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Human Skeletal Remains Found in Newhall
Newsom Announces Online Portal to Assist Parents in Finding Safe, Reliable Childcare
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new portal to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options.
Newsom Announces Online Portal to Assist Parents in Finding Safe, Reliable Childcare
USDA Approves New Program to Assist California’s Food Insecure Students
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a new food assistance program for children throughout the state who are living in households struggling with food insecurity.
USDA Approves New Program to Assist California’s Food Insecure Students
