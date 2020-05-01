WiSH, SCVTV to Stage First SCV Virtual Talent Show

In an effort to bring the Santa Clarita Valley community together in a fun and humorous way, the nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation is announcing the first community-wide SCV Virtual Talent Show.

To be presented by SCVTV and sponsored by Westfield Valencia Town Center, the program will be hosted by 2019 SCV Man of the Year and founding WiSH board member Ed Masterson.

The show will air on SCVTV in mid-June. The program will also be streamed on several social media platforms and other local media outlets.

Anyone in the Santa Clarita Valley is able to participate in three categories – Under 18 individual, Over 18 individual, and Group. People can show off their talent for music or dance, goofy pet tricks, comedy, physical prowess, family skits, magic or anything else.

There is no charge to participate and humor is encouraged.

Prizes will be awarded. Westfield Valencia Town Center will donate a $500 American Express gift card to each of the individual category winners and a $1,000 American Express gift card to the winner in the group category, which can be used anywhere American Express is accepted.

There will be other prizes in addition to the gift certificates, including swag from Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and a certificate for a live DJ, provided by SOS Entertainment (for that postponed graduation party).

Video submissions will be accepted starting on Monday, May 4, and continue through May 22 at 6 p.m. All guidelines, information and the submission form can be found on the SCV Virtual Talent Show event page at www.wishscv.org. Updated information will be posted there through airing, including how and when to view the show on various platforms.

WiSH is pleased to have valuable sponsor-partners in this event, including SCVTV, Westfield Valencia Town Center, Henry Mayo Fitness & Health, SOS Entertainment, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Hometown Station, The Signal and QM Design Group.

Any questions can be addressed to wish@hartdistrict.org.