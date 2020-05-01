WiSH, SCVTV to Stage First SCV Virtual Talent Show

In an effort to bring the Santa Clarita Valley community together in a fun and humorous way, the nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation is announcing the first community-wide SCV Virtual Talent Show.
To be presented by SCVTV and sponsored by Westfield Valencia Town Center, the program will be hosted by 2019 SCV Man of the Year and founding WiSH board member Ed Masterson.
The show will air on SCVTV in mid-June. The program will also be streamed on several social media platforms and other local media outlets.
Anyone in the Santa Clarita Valley is able to participate in three categories – Under 18 individual, Over 18 individual, and Group. People can show off their talent for music or dance, goofy pet tricks, comedy, physical prowess, family skits, magic or anything else.
There is no charge to participate and humor is encouraged.
Prizes will be awarded. Westfield Valencia Town Center will donate a $500 American Express gift card to each of the individual category winners and a $1,000 American Express gift card to the winner in the group category, which can be used anywhere American Express is accepted.
There will be other prizes in addition to the gift certificates, including swag from Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and a certificate for a live DJ, provided by SOS Entertainment (for that postponed graduation party).
Video submissions will be accepted starting on Monday, May 4, and continue through May 22 at 6 p.m. All guidelines, information and the submission form can be found on the SCV Virtual Talent Show event page at www.wishscv.org. Updated information will be posted there through airing, including how and when to view the show on various platforms.
WiSH is pleased to have valuable sponsor-partners in this event, including SCVTV, Westfield Valencia Town Center, Henry Mayo Fitness & Health, SOS Entertainment, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Hometown Station, The Signal and QM Design Group.
WSI Internet Consulting creative Director/Owner Alison Lindemann will lead the Valley Industry Association's next free "Motivational Monday" Zoom session, titled "Ahead of the Curve - Digital Marketing in our New Norm," on Monday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to noon.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that his Closing the Digital Divide Task Force is asking the leaders of major internet service providers to provide free internet access to all of California’s students.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is outraged that problems with processing unemployment claims at the state's Employment Development Department remain unresolved while millions of unemployed Californians continue to file for relief in areas like the Santa Clarita Valley, which made the list of most economically hard-hit areas in the nation.
The American Cancer Society has decided to close its Valencia/Santa Clarita office at 25020 Avenue Stanford as of April 30, chapter Executive Director Dan Witzling said in an email to staff and supporters.
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a new food assistance program for children throughout the state who are living in households struggling with food insecurity.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.