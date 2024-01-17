Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park

The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host several sessions of the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day program.
This free, family-friendly opportunity includes music, games, giveaways and youth mountain bikes available to check out and test out (helmets are included).
The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita is free to visit seven days a week and is open from dawn till dusk. The Bike Park offers riders seven acres to ride, practice jumps and develop skills for both BMX and mountain biking. The park was designed with riders of all ages and skill levels in mind and consists of several single-track mountain bike trails that range from easy to moderate difficulty. There are also over 800 yards of pump and BMX track featuring combination jumps, including step-ups, step-downs, rollers and tabletops.
Upcoming sessions:
Sunday, Jan. 21, 1 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. – noon
Saturday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. – noon
Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita
20870 Centre Pointe Parkway,
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
For more information call (661) 250-3754.
