You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division

This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.

“One of the busiest areas in City Hall is our Permit Center,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This is where our Building and Safety team is available and accessible to help you with any questions you may have about permits and inspections. Many residents don’t know where to start when they are planning home remodel projects like additions, interior alterations, pool installation and more. Our staff is here to help you navigate your projects.”

The Building and Safety team of professional engineers, inspectors and friendly support staff is dedicated to providing the highest level of plan review and inspection services to the Santa Clarita community. Before a building is constructed, repaired or altered, the property owner is responsible for obtaining the necessary permits. Building permits and inspections provide owners, insurance companies and the public the assurance that construction is done in compliance with state building codes and local ordinances. These standards are intended to protect the integrity of buildings and the welfare of the community.

“Construction that meets the Building Code is safe, efficient, accessible and adds value to the properties in our City,” said City Building Official John Caprarelli. “Good Building Code enforcement is an important part of what makes Santa Clarita a thriving community and a great place to live, work and play. City staff strives to help construction projects through the permit process. We are easy to get a hold of and we have excellent resources at our Permit Center and on our website to help homeowners, business owners, designers and builders.”

Keep an eye out this month to learn more about the Building and Safety Division through the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall Campaign. This campaign reminds residents of all the city does on their behalf every day and introduces the community to the city employees who are getting the job done! Every other month a new division will be featured in a movie-style poster, social media posts, Seasons Magazine and Instagram takeovers to introduce the community to city employees and share how to get in touch with them.

Make sure to follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media to meet all your friends at City Hall. To contact the Building and Safety Division, you can visit them in the Permit Center on the first floor of City Hall in Suite 140, call them at (661) 255-4935 or visit Building and Safety.

