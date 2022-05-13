You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division

|
May 13
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
Running from June 6 through Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
The California Institute of the Arts Board of Trustees have awarded 14 admired, acclaimed and longtime faculty members emeritus status in recognition of their contributions to CalArts.
The College of the Canyons Baseball team saw eight cougars receive All-Western State Conference, South Division honors for the 2022 season.
"Something Rotten: The Broadway Musical (Rated PG) opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. Opening night is Saturday May 14 at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until its scheduled closing on June 18.
Diné artist, composer and California Institute of the Arts alum Raven Chacon (Music MFA 2004) was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music for "Voiceless Mass." Diné means "the people" in the Navajo language. Chacon is the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.
The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4 9 a.m. to noon. Join the city's Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold a School’s Out Celebration dance with caller Romney Tannehill on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 p.m.
The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced new, upcoming classes.
The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.
The California Institute of the Arts 2022 graduation ceremony will be held in the Graduation Courtyard of the CalArts campus on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m
Summer is just around the corner!
Hugo Amsallem put together back-to-back under-par rounds of 68 and 69 to finish first in the individual standings and lead College of the Canyons to a third-place result, just one stroke back of the event champions, during the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday.
The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment (formerly Mountasia) in Santa Clarita. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
Mission Opera is presenting "The 13 Clocks" - a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 3,407 new cases countywide, with 119 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
