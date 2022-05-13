header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 13
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
| Friday, May 13, 2022

City of Santa Clarita LogoThis month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.

“One of the busiest areas in City Hall is our Permit Center,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This is where our Building and Safety team is available and accessible to help you with any questions you may have about permits and inspections. Many residents don’t know where to start when they are planning home remodel projects like additions, interior alterations, pool installation and more. Our staff is here to help you navigate your projects.”

The Building and Safety team of professional engineers, inspectors and friendly support staff is dedicated to providing the highest level of plan review and inspection services to the Santa Clarita community. Before a building is constructed, repaired or altered, the property owner is responsible for obtaining the necessary permits. Building permits and inspections provide owners, insurance companies and the public the assurance that construction is done in compliance with state building codes and local ordinances. These standards are intended to protect the integrity of buildings and the welfare of the community.

“Construction that meets the Building Code is safe, efficient, accessible and adds value to the properties in our City,” said City Building Official John Caprarelli. “Good Building Code enforcement is an important part of what makes Santa Clarita a thriving community and a great place to live, work and play. City staff strives to help construction projects through the permit process. We are easy to get a hold of and we have excellent resources at our Permit Center and on our website to help homeowners, business owners, designers and builders.”

Keep an eye out this month to learn more about the Building and Safety Division through the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall Campaign. This campaign reminds residents of all the city does on their behalf every day and introduces the community to the city employees who are getting the job done! Every other month a new division will be featured in a movie-style poster, social media posts, Seasons Magazine and Instagram takeovers to introduce the community to city employees and share how to get in touch with them.

Make sure to follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media to meet all your friends at City Hall. To contact the Building and Safety Division, you can visit them in the Permit Center on the first floor of City Hall in Suite 140, call them at (661) 255-4935 or visit Building and Safety.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Friday, May 13, 2022
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
READ MORE...

You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division

You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
Friday, May 13, 2022
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
READ MORE...

Hit the Trails for National Bike Month

Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
READ MORE...

Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita

Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
Monday, May 9, 2022
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
READ MORE...

Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, May 9, 2022
This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.
READ MORE...

Message From the City Manager: Discover Art in Santa Clarita

Message From the City Manager: Discover Art in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Did you know that there are dozens of public art spaces in Santa Clarita and eight city galleries? The next time you visit your local library, community center, the Westfield Valencia Town Center, the MAIN or City Hall, make sure you check out the art on display.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes
Running from June 6 through Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes
You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
CalArts Board of Trustees Confer Emeritus Status Upon Faculty
The California Institute of the Arts Board of Trustees have awarded 14 admired, acclaimed and longtime faculty members emeritus status in recognition of their contributions to CalArts.
CalArts Board of Trustees Confer Emeritus Status Upon Faculty
Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
The College of the Canyons Baseball team saw eight cougars receive All-Western State Conference, South Division honors for the 2022 season.
Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
May 14-June 18: ‘Something Rotten’ at the Canyon Theatre Guild
"Something Rotten: The Broadway Musical (Rated PG) opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. Opening night is Saturday May 14 at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until its scheduled closing on June 18.
May 14-June 18: ‘Something Rotten’ at the Canyon Theatre Guild
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music
Diné artist, composer and California Institute of the Arts alum Raven Chacon (Music MFA 2004) was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music for "Voiceless Mass." Diné means "the people" in the Navajo language. Chacon is the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers
The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4 9 a.m. to noon. Join the city's Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.
City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers
June 5: Sierra Hillbillies School’s Out Dance Celebration
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold a School’s Out Celebration dance with caller Romney Tannehill on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 p.m.
June 5: Sierra Hillbillies School’s Out Dance Celebration
ARTree Announces New Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced new, upcoming classes.
ARTree Announces New Classes
May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.
May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony
The California Institute of the Arts 2022 graduation ceremony will be held in the Graduation Courtyard of the CalArts campus on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m
May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
Summer is just around the corner!
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
COC Men’s Golf Place Third in Regional Championships
Hugo Amsallem put together back-to-back under-par rounds of 68 and 69 to finish first in the individual standings and lead College of the Canyons to a third-place result, just one stroke back of the event champions, during the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday.
COC Men’s Golf Place Third in Regional Championships
Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment (formerly Mountasia) in Santa Clarita. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Mission Opera is presenting "The 13 Clocks" - a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Thursday COVID Roundup: 119 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 3,407 new cases countywide, with 119 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 119 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event Thursday.
Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Two L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Two L.A. County Beaches
Caltrans Announces Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector
The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: