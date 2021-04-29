header image

April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”
| Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita will be hosting their 36th annual Women in Service Celebration, to honor 17 women serving the Santa Clarita Valley.

The club welcomes all to join them to honor these women who have worked hard to improve the lives of other women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley. The volunteers were nominated by non-profits that share Zonta’s mission.

The nominees are:Jasmine Renae Ball – Samuel Dixon Family Health Center
Nancy Barker – Assistance League of Santa Clarita
Mimi Baum – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary
Dawn Begley – WiSH Education Foundation
Marianne Cederlind – Carousel Ranch
Janet Cheveres – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
Julia Estrada – Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club
Holly Feneht – Circle of Hope
Debra Fishburn – Child & Family Center
Teri Gaudioso – Fostering Youth Independence
Ginny Gregor – AAUW of Santa Clarita Valley
Kim Kurowski – Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley
Betty Neff – Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center
Sheril Porter – Single Mothers Outreach
Jennifer Puleo – Bridge to Home
Liz Seipel – Santa Clarita Corps, Salvation Army
Mary Varner – Henry Mayo Newhall Home Tour League

One of these women will be selected as the Carmen Sarro Award recipient. This award recognizes
and celebrates the life of Zonta Club of SCV’s dear member, Carmen Sarro, who had a positive
impact on the people and organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Carmen was a two time president of the Zonta Club of SCV, a charter member of the Canyon Theater Guild, President of the Santa
Clarita Arts Council and active in numerous charities including the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial
Hospital Foundation, the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, and the Boys & Girls Club of SCV.

The Celebration will be held over Zoom on May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m.. To make a reservation for the free event visit  www.scvzonta.org.
May 7: Circle of Hope Invites Community to Drive-In Movie Experience

May 7: Circle of Hope Invites Community to Drive-In Movie Experience
Monday, Apr 26, 2021
Santa Clarita community members are invited to attend Circle of Hope's "Starry Night Cinema" drive-in movie experience on Friday, May 7 which will feature the movie "Back to the Future."
FULL STORY...

Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser

Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
If you received the unimaginable news that your child had cancer, would you know where to turn? For families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has been the go-to advocate providing resources and care for over 26 years.
FULL STORY...

Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program

Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
FULL STORY...

Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
SCV Water has open a 30 day public comment period on their Urban Water Management Plan current draft, as part of their plan to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies.
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
All six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District; Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch, have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
City Manager Ken Striplin reported Monday on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year, delivering his report to the Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee, which consists of Mayor Bill Miranda and Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste.
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has raised over $40,000 in their First Responder Gratitude Campaign, buying gift cards from chamber member businesses to give to local first responders, and infuse money back into the economy. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Hart High School officials held an online forum Monday night, inviting members of the community to contribute their opinions on whether to change the Indian mascot. 
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
Firefighters battled a brush fire in Castaic Wednesday afternoon, but had to restrict their ground attack due to the fire’s proximity to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad training facility.
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Sammy Clarita, Santa Clarita's official mascot, showed off a new look to promote the opening of three new city facilities and the debut of his third book.
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 341 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,688 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating a 33-year-old Santa Clarita man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he solicited using an online teen chat room, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
SCV Motorcycle Deputy Injured In Collision With Big Rig
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station motorcycle deputy and a big rig were involved in a traffic collision in Valencia Wednesday morning.
SCV Motorcycle Deputy Injured In Collision With Big Rig
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
