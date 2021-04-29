Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita will be hosting their 36th annual Women in Service Celebration, to honor 17 women serving the Santa Clarita Valley.

The club welcomes all to join them to honor these women who have worked hard to improve the lives of other women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley. The volunteers were nominated by non-profits that share Zonta’s mission.

The nominees are:Jasmine Renae Ball – Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

Nancy Barker – Assistance League of Santa Clarita

Mimi Baum – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary

Dawn Begley – WiSH Education Foundation

Marianne Cederlind – Carousel Ranch

Janet Cheveres – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

Julia Estrada – Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club

Holly Feneht – Circle of Hope

Debra Fishburn – Child & Family Center

Teri Gaudioso – Fostering Youth Independence

Ginny Gregor – AAUW of Santa Clarita Valley

Kim Kurowski – Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley

Betty Neff – Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center

Sheril Porter – Single Mothers Outreach

Jennifer Puleo – Bridge to Home

Liz Seipel – Santa Clarita Corps, Salvation Army

Mary Varner – Henry Mayo Newhall Home Tour League

One of these women will be selected as the Carmen Sarro Award recipient. This award recognizes

and celebrates the life of Zonta Club of SCV’s dear member, Carmen Sarro, who had a positive

impact on the people and organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Carmen was a two time president of the Zonta Club of SCV, a charter member of the Canyon Theater Guild, President of the Santa

Clarita Arts Council and active in numerous charities including the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial

Hospital Foundation, the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, and the Boys & Girls Club of SCV.

The Celebration will be held over Zoom on May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m.. To make a reservation for the free event visit www.scvzonta.org.

