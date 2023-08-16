Oct. 7: 11th Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff

The 11th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held noon Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. Registration is now open for chili chefs.

The event is a fundraiser that annually chooses to benefit a different nonprofit or nonprofits. Past recipients have included the SCV Food Panty, pet rescue charities, veterans groups and other worthy causes. The 2023 charity selection will be announced soon.

Tickets for the event are $40 for general admission and $75 for VIP.

A panel of “celebrity” judges will award prizes to the chili cookers for Best Chili. Attendees of the cook-off are allowed to vote for their favorite chili, the chili receiving the most votes will win first, second or third prize for the People’s Choice Award.

This year’s event will be held at the SCV Senior center Belle Vida, at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, 91350.

Beer and wine will be served along with a specialty drink.

Silent and live auctions will be held on the Chili Cook-off app on your phone while you taste, dance and party.

The event will feature live music, dancing and a DJ.

VIPs will receive access to the VIP lounge, early entry , one drink ticket and VIP hors d’oeuvres, as well as a few other VIP perks.

Registration for chili chefs is now open. Visit SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Chili Cookers to register.

For more information visit 11th SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff.

