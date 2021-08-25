“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN

1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month.
For the first time since the onset of pandemic closures in March 2020, ten performers will each step onto The MAIN’s stage for a ten-minute act of their choosing. Some of the noteworthy performers featured in the Sept 2 show include comedian and former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Marty Ross, world-class juggler Ivan Pecel and award-winning storyteller Christine Blackburn.
Over the past year, “10 by 10” has been hosted in a virtual format on the first Thursday of each month. The City is thrilled to safely have audience members back in person for an evening of entertainment and laughs at the intimate venue.
The free event begins at 7:00 p.m. Sept 2. Learn more about “10 by 10” Variety Night by following The MAIN on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. For questions about The MAIN and all upcoming events, please contact Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13.
The annual Vine 2 Wine event benefiting Circle of Hope brought the Santa Clarita Valley community together Saturday evening at the Wünderground at Porsche Santa Clarita to support the nonprofit organization’s work of financially assisting residents struggling to pay for their cancer treatment.
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Triumph Foundation, a Valencia-based nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting its Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 9.
On Sept. 11, 2021, The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, will hold a special event to honor the first responders and provide presentations for veterans, active military and their families about the benefits available to them through CalVet and the Veterans Administration.
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it will hold its final in-person workshop on Aug. 25 for residents to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Volunteers and board members of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry rejoiced Friday afternoon as they received recognition from Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, for their efforts to fight food insecurity during the pandemic.
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Friday evening that back-to-school nights at all of its schools will be held in a virtual format instead of on high school campuses as originally planned.
