“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN

The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month.

For the first time since the onset of pandemic closures in March 2020, ten performers will each step onto The MAIN’s stage for a ten-minute act of their choosing. Some of the noteworthy performers featured in the Sept 2 show include comedian and former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Marty Ross, world-class juggler Ivan Pecel and award-winning storyteller Christine Blackburn.

Over the past year, “10 by 10” has been hosted in a virtual format on the first Thursday of each month. The City is thrilled to safely have audience members back in person for an evening of entertainment and laughs at the intimate venue.

The free event begins at 7:00 p.m. Sept 2. Learn more about “10 by 10” Variety Night by following The MAIN on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. For questions about The MAIN and all upcoming events, please contact Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

