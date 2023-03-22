100 Days Left to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placards Expiring in June

Californians who need to renew a permanent disabled person parking placard before June 30, 2023, have 100 days left until their placards expire.
State law now requires placard holders who have had their placard for six years or longer to return a signed renewal notice to the DMV to remain eligible for a permanent disabled person parking placard. Longtime placard holders will no longer automatically receive new placards in the mail every two years.
“We don’t want the clock to run out on folks,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “I encourage everyone who needs to renew to take action today so their replacement gets to them before the current parking placard expires.”
The DMV’s newly launched online placard renewal service, found on the website, makes it easy for customers to meet the new requirements. The DMV has already mailed new placards to more than 1.2 million customers who have renewed online or by mail, out of the approximately 2 million customers who need to provide a signature by the end of June.
To renew, placard holders must send the DMV a signed response to the renewal notice. To do so, they can:
-Fill out a form and electronically sign on the website.
-Scan the QR code on the renewal notice to open, e-sign and submit a personalized form. (Note: Customers should use the QR code reader built into their mobile device; QR code readers downloaded from an app store may not be secure.)
-Mail the DMV their signed renewal notice.
Placard holders will receive a renewal notice every six years. There is no charge or fee to renew.
Check Online First
The DMV offers many digital services, such as eligible vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals. The department encourages customers to use its convenient online services and other service channels instead of visiting a DMV office. Customers can explore their options by using the Service Advisor on the DMV website.
On March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion adopting a plan for the County Probation Department’s halls and camps, specifically as it relates to establishing Secure Youth Treatment Facilities following the transfer of juvenile serious offenders from state to county custody.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles has openings at its all-girl summer camps and are enrolling now for camps that take place June through August. Openings are at day camps in Inglewood and Claremont, and overnight camps in Frazier Park.
Beginning Monday, March 27, crews will start the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along Plum Canyon Road, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.
Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches' All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.
College of the Canyons, ranked No. 13, split a non-conference doubleheader vs. No. 10 Fullerton College on Saturday, taking the opener at Whitten Field in shutout fashion behind pitcher Allyson Melgar's big game before seeing the Hornets come away ahead in the late afternoon affair.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women's swim) and Alexander Moores (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a joint business meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, March 22, at 3:30 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after the rainfall.
