SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights

After 13 years of collaborative efforts within the Santa Clarita Valley, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation continues to be crucial to the region’s growth.

The SCVEDC continues to focus on business assistance, business attraction and retention, community marketing and information and data.

Despite the numerous obstacles of the past few years, there are many bright spots; most notably, the incredible support, innovation and resiliency of the SCV business community.

The SCVEDC helped facilitate the growth, or creation of, approximately 1,175 jobs in 2023 through business assistance attraction, retention, and expansion efforts. As part of these efforts, the SCVEDC continued to grow workforce development initiatives and outreach to better serve local employers’ changing needs.

The SCVEDC has also continued to promote the business-friendly SCV’s many accolades and desirability as a prime location to live and work with site selection professionals and business leaders who are considering expanding or relocating their companies.

The SCV’s quality of life is unmatched and the community is well-positioned for growth in both the commercial and residential sectors for years to come.

Click the link for highlights of the 2023 Annual Report.

