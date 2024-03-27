SCVEDEC Asks For the Business Community’s Opinion on Santa Clarita

As an integral ingredient necessary to help the Santa Clarita Valley to flourish, feedback from the business community is the secret sauce for achieving great things.

These insights form the catalyst that drives proactive change. Therefore, the business community is invited to participate in the SCVEDC business attraction and business assistance marketing survey.

Even if all the questions can’t be answered at the time, every bit of feedback helps the SCVEDC better position Santa Clarita for positive economic stimulation.

Questions in the survey cover a broad spectrum of topics including what are ways Santa Clarita can improve and what events would respondents attend.

All personal information and identity tied to specific feedback and comments will remain anonymous.

To take the survey click the link.

The SCVEDC thanks all participants for their support.

