April 16: SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum to host ITT Aerospace Tour

The Santa Clarita Valley Aerospace & Defense Forum is partnering with ITT Aerospace to hold a networking breakfast and site tour of its Valencia facility.

ITT is one of the valley’s largest employers and is a leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing products for commercial, business and civil aviation, military and cargo aircraft, along with rotorcraft applications. Space is extremely limited so register quickly.

Learn more about ITT Aerospace including:

-Innovation and introducing new cutting-edge products.

-Leadership in global aerospace technology markets.

-Diverse product lines include a wide range of offerings including linear and rotary actuators, valves, pumps, switches, and more.

-Expertise in critical aerospace areas, with highly engineered solutions for critical areas of commercial aircraft systems.

All attendees are required to fill out a visitor form, an NDA, and evidence of US citizenship or green card.

To register for the tour check out the website.

