SCVEDC Releases Economic Snapshot for Q4 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released their Q4 2023 Economic Snapshot.

Prepared in conjunction with economist Dr. Mark Schniepp, it has all of the updates for employment & workforce, commercial and residential real estate, as well as film and tourism data.

Total employment in the Santa Clarita Valley continues to move higher, and the SCV labor force (defined as people wanting to be employed) has remained stable but has not experienced any notable growth since the pandemic.

The biggest contributors to this are entertainment, recreation, and professional business services, with the largest growth coming from the manufacturing and transportation and warehousing sectors.

Over 1,200 residential units were permitted throughout the valley in 2023 alone, which is good news as active inventory for sale is at all-time record lows. While industrial real estate continues to remain extremely tight, retail store vacancy rates are showing little weakness and office employment is at an all-time high.

To view the full snapshot click the link.

