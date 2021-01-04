88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys

The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Jan. 31, and if you look at the list of nominees, especially in the rock categories, you’ll notice it reads like a playlist on public, member-supported 88.5-FM.
With that in mind, the radio personalities at Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult, album, alternative) format radio station have declared January “Grammy Month” and will be playing many of the artists being recognized at the music awards ceremony later this month — the very same artists who regularly appear on the station’s playlists.
“88.5-FM has been known nationally to be a trailblazing, taste-making, unapologetically independent-minded radio station,” said 88.5-FM Program Director Marc “Mookie” Kaczor. “Over the past few years, the station has helped discover, break and/or boost the careers of many of the artists nominated for upcoming Grammys.
“For many of the nominees, 88.5-FM is the only station in Southern California that has featured their music,” Kaczor said. “Oftentimes, 88.5-FM has 100 percent of the market share on a particular song or artist. That means we’re the only station in the Southern California market to spin Grammy-nominated artists like Brandi Carlile, Fantastic Negrito, Dan Auerbach, Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Fontaines D.C., Sturgill Simpson, Marcus King, Toots and The Maytals, Hiss Golden Messenger, Courtney Marie Andrews and many more.”
Throughout the month, the station will highlight Grammy-nominated artists and share and revisit previous recording sessions and interviews with the artists on social media.
Among the artists to be featured on 88.5-FM in January are Michael Kiwanuka, nominated for best rock album; Noah Cyrus, nominated for best new artist; Brittany Howard, nominated for best rock performance, best rock song, best alternative music album, best R&B performance and best American roots performance; HAIM, nominated for album of the year and best rock performance; and Black Pumas, nominated for record of the year, album of the year and best American roots performance.
“In many ways, these are our bands,” Kaczor said. “What better way to celebrate their achievements than to dedicate the month of January to their music.”
88.5-FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College, which began simulcasting in 2017, linking the Los Angeles County- and Orange County-based signals.
The stations’ Triple-A programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR HD1 channels, via the 88.5 FM So Cal app, and online at www.885FM.org.
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
New California laws now in effect in the new year require businesses to provide more for their workforce amid ongoing economic challenges brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, such as toughening rules requiring COVID-19 outbreak reporting and expanded family leave.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the restaurant industry in March, Santa Clarita residents Angelica and Joe Cubangbang worried about the future, but found success after taking matters into their own hands.
Christian musician Sean Feucht’s controversial “Let Us Worship” rallies concluded on New Year’s Eve with hundreds of people gathered at Higher Vision Church in Valencia as the Santa Clarita Valley continues its fight against a COVID-19 surge.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) will resume its General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) Program job preparedness services virtually and by telephone beginning Monday, Jan. 4.
Cajun's Aviation Dream carries on the legacy of Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno by helping stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Del Bagno tragically perished during a routine aerial demonstration training on April 4, 2018.
Chiquita Canyon, an innovative local business in the Santa Clarita Valley, continued its legacy as a good neighbor, even during the pandemic, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.
SACRAMENTO - With California advising residents to stay home as much as possible, avoid gatherings, and not travel significant distances to reverse the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, New Year’s Eve 2020 may look noticeably different than years past.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.