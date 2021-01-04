88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys

The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Jan. 31, and if you look at the list of nominees, especially in the rock categories, you’ll notice it reads like a playlist on public, member-supported 88.5-FM.

With that in mind, the radio personalities at Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult, album, alternative) format radio station have declared January “Grammy Month” and will be playing many of the artists being recognized at the music awards ceremony later this month — the very same artists who regularly appear on the station’s playlists.

“88.5-FM has been known nationally to be a trailblazing, taste-making, unapologetically independent-minded radio station,” said 88.5-FM Program Director Marc “Mookie” Kaczor. “Over the past few years, the station has helped discover, break and/or boost the careers of many of the artists nominated for upcoming Grammys.

“For many of the nominees, 88.5-FM is the only station in Southern California that has featured their music,” Kaczor said. “Oftentimes, 88.5-FM has 100 percent of the market share on a particular song or artist. That means we’re the only station in the Southern California market to spin Grammy-nominated artists like Brandi Carlile, Fantastic Negrito, Dan Auerbach, Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Fontaines D.C., Sturgill Simpson, Marcus King, Toots and The Maytals, Hiss Golden Messenger, Courtney Marie Andrews and many more.”

Throughout the month, the station will highlight Grammy-nominated artists and share and revisit previous recording sessions and interviews with the artists on social media.

Among the artists to be featured on 88.5-FM in January are Michael Kiwanuka, nominated for best rock album; Noah Cyrus, nominated for best new artist; Brittany Howard, nominated for best rock performance, best rock song, best alternative music album, best R&B performance and best American roots performance; HAIM, nominated for album of the year and best rock performance; and Black Pumas, nominated for record of the year, album of the year and best American roots performance.

“In many ways, these are our bands,” Kaczor said. “What better way to celebrate their achievements than to dedicate the month of January to their music.”

88.5-FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College, which began simulcasting in 2017, linking the Los Angeles County- and Orange County-based signals.

The stations’ Triple-A programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR HD1 channels, via the 88.5 FM So Cal app, and online at www.885FM.org.