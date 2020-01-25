92nd Oscars Update: Presenters, Performers, Street Closures

Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will present at the 92nd Oscars, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced.

All return to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” Howell Taylor and Allain said.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

Performers of Oscar-nominated Original Songs

Cynthia Erivo, Oscar winner Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Oscar winner Randy Newman will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 92nd Oscars ceremony, Howell Taylor and Allain also announced.

“We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars,” Howell Taylor and Allain said.

This year’s Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

* “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” – Performed by Randy Newman (Music and Lyric by Randy Newman)

* “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” – Performed by Elton John (Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin)

* “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough” – Performed by Chrissy Metz (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

* “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II” – Performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA (Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

* “Stand Up” from “Harriet” – Performed by Cynthia Erivo (Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

In addition to the five nominated song performances, the show will feature a special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone.

Noone is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

Street Closures

To ensure public safety, support security strategies and facilitate the production of this year’s Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the City of Los Angeles have finalized street closure plans around the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

To accommodate the construction of press risers, fan viewing areas and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet, Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive beginning at 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, and remain closed until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12.

MTA subway trains will bypass the Hollywood & Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, February 8, until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, February 10. Service at the station will resume with the first scheduled train after 6 a.m.

Between Sunday, January 26, and Oscar Sunday, February 9, additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods.

Details of the closures and maps of affected areas are available from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Sixth and the Thirteenth District City Council field offices and on the Academy’s website at http://www.oscars.org/closures.

Oscars Broadcast

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. “Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

