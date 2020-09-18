‘ABC Canvas’ Art Exhibit Unveiled at Santa Clarita City Hall Gallery

A new art exhibit titled “ABC Canvas” and depicting every letter in the alphabet has come to Santa Clarita City Hall’s First Floor Gallery.

The exhibit features 26 unique pieces of artwork by 26 artists, all representing one letter in the alphabet.

“ABC Canvas” is available for in-person viewing at the First Floor Gallery and for online viewing at https://bit.ly/2ZMyFY2, from now through December 4, 2020.

Each artist featured in the “ABC Canvas” show was assigned a letter from the alphabet, given a blank canvas and asked to create an image that starts with that letter.

For example, artist Belen Islas depicts the letter A in the work “Astronomer or Astrologer?” with vibrant colors, patterns and celestial imagery.

Artist Laura Hunt takes a different approach with the letter Z in her work titled “Zebra Sunset,” showing a beautifully painted zebra in the pink and orange hues of the setting sun. Every featured piece has its own story and interpretation.

The city encourages every resident to make time to browse the exhibit to see the creative, original and artistic expression of every letter.

Santa Clarita City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia 91355.

For details regarding “ABC Canvas” and other city art exhibits, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.