Additional Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 12, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Casting for the movie “Babylon,” set to be filmed near the Santa Clarita Valley later this month, is searching for more local residents to play extras.

Part of the film is set to be filmed near Lake Piru July 21-22, as well as other nearby areas, according to casting director Sande Alessi, who is known for her work on “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “Argo” and “Fight Club.”

Two open casting calls are scheduled this week in Agoura Hills to search for movie-star types, as well as grizzled and rough types, extreme characters, executive/cleaned up types, extremely skinny, bathing beauties, missing teeth and homeless-type characters.

Casting is looking for 18- to 90-year-old men and women of all ethnicities who are non-union.

The movie, set in late 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies, is directed by Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle and stars Oscar-award-winning actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, among others. “Babylon” is set to be released Dec. 25.

The film is set to pay for an extra’s COVID-19 testing and costume fitting, as well as $120 for eight hours, plus overtime and $15 for gas.

The open casting calls are scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and 4-6 p.m. Friday at Whizin Market Square, located at 28914 Roadside Drive, No, 28884, in Agoura Hills. RSVP by emailing SilentPictureCasting@gmail.com.

Those who are unable to attend the casting call can email Roaring20sCasting@gmail.com. In your email, please include a full-body photo, with a plain, white background, contact information, height, weight, waist and coat size, and “1920s People” in the subject line.

