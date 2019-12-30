[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Advisory: High Wind, Icy Roads Through Tuesday
| Monday, Dec 30, 2019
advisory icy roads high wind

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are advising the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities to take precautions for high winds and icy roads over the next couple nights.

Winds from the north to northeast reaching gusts up to 50 mph are expected to pass through Southern California, bringing rain and ice, according to officials.

The Antelope Valley foothills could possibly see a light dusting of snow as levels are as low as 3,500 feet, which might cause roads to become icy.

John Dumas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m.Tuesday.

“Later (Monday) afternoon, we might get some winds coming from the east, and a possible snow shower at the higher elevations, even though it looks good this morning later this afternoon we still could get a shower two,” said Dumas.

Commuters traveling along highways 138 and 14 are being asked to use caution while on the road as high winds will make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Homeowners are reminded to tie down or remove outdoor furniture, garden decor, tall trees and other outdoor objects that might be unsecured.
