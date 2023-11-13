Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M

Who says you need to move to Napa to own a winery in California?! Agua Dulce, a near-100-acre winery in Santa Clarita, is on the market for $14.995 million—and with it, a five bedroom/five bathroom open-concept main house and two-story rustic barn.

With its prime location in the heart of Santa Clarita, this thriving business boasts nearly 4,000 subscription wine club members who celebrate the art of winemaking. Conveniently situated on the edge of Los Angeles County, Agua Dulce Winery is just a short drive from the city, beach or mountains, and located next to a private airport.

The main house boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The open-concept design seamlessly connects the living and dining areas, while the elegantly updated kitchen comes fully equipped with Viking stainless steel appliances and majestic views of the verdant vineyard.

The primary suite features a fireplace, built in office space and plenty of closet space. And as you step outside, the sprawling vineyard and scenic views offer a serene backdrop for unwinding, hosting gatherings, or simply indulging in the splendor of nature. T

For the wine enthusiast, the fully-equipped wine cellar is a true delight. Store and savor your most valuable collection while immersing yourself in the winemaking culture; French oak barrels from floor to ceiling.

Adam Brawer at Compass, and Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo of Aaron Kirman Group at Christie’s International Real Estate hold the listing.

Click [here] to view more photos.

