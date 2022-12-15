All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look

The popular ‘I Found Sammy Clarita’ campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.

The city of Santa Clarita’s favorite four-legged mascot has released the fourth edition of Sammy Stories. In this coloring book, Sammy and his trusty sidekick snake explore Santa Clarita’s rich western history. Welcome aboard to the ride of a lifetime with Sammy Clarita, The Train Conductor.

The book is available online for download on the Sammy Clarita website. A limited number of books will also be available with Sammy Clarita, as he once again hides at his favorite City locations. Here is how it works, follow the city of Santa Clarita on Instagram to find out where Sammy is hiding, then head on over and claim him. Please post a photo of the new furever friend on social media using the #IFoundSammyClarita.

Sammy Clarita’s new book pays tribute to the historic landmark Heritage Junction. Join Sammy in his new conductor outfit as he travels throughout the City and discovers all the Wonder Wheels, from fire trucks to sheriff vehicles, that keep the city in tip-top shape. During his journey, Sammy travels back in time and becomes a train conductor on the historic Southern Pacific caboose, which is housed right here in Santa Clarita.

Dec. 15, 2022 is the city’s official birthday. To commemorate 35 years of Cityhood, Sammy Clarita will be hiding around town in his 35th shirt and birthday hat. These limited-edition Sammy Clarita’s can only be found on the city’s birthday. So keep an eye out.

To find out more about Sammy, please visit the website.

