Annual CSUN Open House Welcomes Prospective Students to Campus

California State University, Northridge is hosting its annual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 28, offering local high school and community college students an all-access look at the campus and its programs.

At the Open House, which takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., students and their families will be presented with a chance to tour CSUN, connect with a variety of student support services and organizations and familiarize themselves with the campus as they plan for college.

The event will also feature a number of workshops on how students can plan a path to college, understand available resources, navigate financial aid and more. The informational workshops will be repeated throughout the day offering select presentations in both English and Spanish.

Planned activities will showcase all eight of CSUN’s academic colleges, giving students the opportunity to learn about different majors.

“Our goal as a university is to make sure students have the support they need to succeed in college,” said Juana Maria Valdivia, director of Student Outreach and Recruitment. “That support starts long before they even apply to CSUN. More than 70% of our students are the first in their families to go to college. Events like Open House help us connect with students early on so they know they won’t be lost in the crowd and can be successful here.”

Activities within the various colleges are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. and include presentations and facility tours as well as student panels and information tables.

Students ready to apply to CSUN for fall 2024 can visit the event’s drop-in style support center for hands-on help with their Cal State Apply application.

“Our faculty and staff are fiercely committed to student success,” said Valdivia. “Guests who attend Open House will really get a glimpse of the positive community we’ve created here as they learn how becoming a CSUN Matador will help them reach their goals.”

The CSUN Open House is free to students and their guests, however pre-registration is required. For questions about the event or applying to CSUN, contact Student Outreach and Recruitment via email at outreach.recruitment@csun.edu. To register for the event visit, visit CSUN’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...