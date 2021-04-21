Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program

Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.

Do you want to make a difference in the community through board service?

CREATIVE Connection is a wonderful way for local professionals to build their skills and expertise, expand their network and support nonprofit organizations in the City of Santa Clarita.

Program curriculum equips CREATIVE Connection fellows with tools to be an effective board member by gaining a deeper understanding of board governance, fiscal responsibilities, fundraising, volunteerism, and personal leadership development. As fellows cultivate nonprofit board skills, they will have the opportunity to attend a board meeting with a CREATIVE Connection Nonprofit Partner and apply those skills.

Applications Open: April 12, 2021

Applications Close: July 26, 2021

Cohort Announced: August 16, 2021

Visit santaclaritaarts.com/creative-connection to learn more and apply.

