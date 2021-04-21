Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program

Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
Do you want to make a difference in the community through board service?
CREATIVE Connection is a wonderful way for local professionals to build their skills and expertise, expand their network and support nonprofit organizations in the City of Santa Clarita.
Program curriculum equips CREATIVE Connection fellows with tools to be an effective board member by gaining a deeper understanding of board governance, fiscal responsibilities, fundraising, volunteerism, and personal leadership development. As fellows cultivate nonprofit board skills, they will have the opportunity to attend a board meeting with a CREATIVE Connection Nonprofit Partner and apply those skills.
Applications Open: April 12, 2021
Applications Close: July 26, 2021
Cohort Announced: August 16, 2021
American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), along with the LA Kings and the City of Santa Clarita, is seeking proposals for the operation of retail and restaurant spaces at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
Detectives and loved ones described the charges filed Monday by the District Attorney’s Office against James “Matthew” Dorsey — the estranged husband accused of stabbing his wife to death in Saugus last week — as a “miscarriage of justice.”
For the 93rd Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is partnering with Facebook Inc. for an interactive, real-time virtual experience across multiple platforms, giving viewers an opportunity to engage with creators and fellow fans, watch live interviews with Oscar® winners, and get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s show.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that this week, everyone living or working in L.A. County 16 and older can receive the vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time.
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
As the inventory of homes listed for sale during March in Santa Clarita fell 38.3 percent, sales of homes and condominiums took off, with the condo median price setting a record, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
