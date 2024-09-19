TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team opened Great Southwest Athletic Conference play on the road in Prescott, Ariz. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, defeating the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles in straight sets 28-26, 25-22, 25-18.

The Lady Mustangs (7-4, 1-0), a team now receiving votes on the most recent NAIA Top 25 poll, had more kills (43-29) than the Eagles, a team that also received votes on the poll.

The first set went back and forth, with neither team getting more than a two-point advantage. After ERAU had set point at 26-25, TMU scored three straight to close out the set with a 28-26 win.

After going down 2-0 at the start of the second set, the Lady Mustangs took the lead and control of the set, opening up a four-point lead 20-16. Five straight points by Embry-Riddle gave them their first lead, 21-20, since early in the match. But The Master’s, behind a pair of kills from Grace Colburn and an ace from Timberlie Miller, scored five of the final six points to win the second set 25-22.

Embry-Riddle did not roll over, opening up the third set with a 10-4 lead that they maintained up to a 17-13 advantage. But TMU went on a 7-0 run to wrestle momentum off the Eagles’ wings, finishing out the set winning four of the final five points and taking the match with a 25-18 third-set win.

“The opposing coach (Jill Blasczyk) said we were relentless. And we honestly were,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis. “Our girls were not phased when we were down and continued to push forward when we were up. I am excited about the level they are bringing.”

Colburn led all hitters with 17 kills in the three sets. Isabella Amet finished with eight and Ruby Duncan added seven. Miller dished 31 assists, led the team with 11 digs and added an ace, while Kinsley Kollman led the team with two aces. Duncan had a team-high three blocks.

The Master’s will be back home on Saturday, Sept. 21, as they host the Hope International Royals for their second GSAC match. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.

For more information on TMU sports visit gomustangs.com.

