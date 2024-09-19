header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 19
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity
| Thursday, Sep 19, 2024

Bill Miranda Preferred high res cropAs my wife, Virginia, and I stroll through our magnificent city, we admire the beautiful paseos and the expansive open spaces, but what really catches our eye, is the diverse works of art at every turn. As some of you may know, Virginia is a talented artist, and whether it’s Sidewalk Poetry etched into the sidewalks or the thought-provoking exhibits in the various city facilities, we love to reflect on what we see and appreciate the arts together throughout Santa Clarita.

In the constantly changing world of art, I am proud to share some exciting arts updates and opportunities around our city. From networking at the Business for Artists Conference, to exploring the fresh artwork in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall, there is always something new to see. You can even catch a sneak peek at the powerful poetry that will soon be stamped into a sidewalk near you!

Has art always been a passion of yours? Have you been searching for a way to take it to the next level, and even wondered how to start your very own creative business? In an industry that is both competitive and constantly evolving, advancing your artistic journey can be daunting. That’s where the Business for Artists Conference comes in, offering crucial support to both artists and non-profit professionals alike. This all-day event, held at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway) on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., is more than just an investment in your artistic career, it is a unique chance to network, learn and grow within this dynamic field.

Get ready for a day filled with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the business side of the creative industry, all for free! There is so much to take in over the course of three sessions with multiple topics to choose from, including “Producing Content in an Ever-Changing Industry,” “Advertising Yourself: How Great Writing Will Help Your Career” and “From Studio Art to Public Art,” just to name a few. In addition, dive deep into the statistics on selling artwork with a Keynote Presentation from award-winning artist, gallerist and curator Kryan Henisey titled, “Meeting the Market: A Statistical Guide to Pricing Your Artwork for Today’s Economy.” You will not want to miss this incredible opportunity. While the Business for Artists Conference is free to attend, be sure to register at City.sc/BusinessForArtists!

Have you found yourself strolling through our magnificent city and noticed poetry imprinted into the sidewalk? This beautiful way of blending literature and the outdoors, is none other than our Sidewalk Poetry initiative, and allows residents and visitors to encounter poetry in their everyday lives. If you’ve ever wondered what bright minds wrote these various verses, please join us for the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at The MAIN (24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321), where the 10 winning stamped poems’ locations will be revealed and the winning poets will have the opportunity to do a live reading of their prose. This will be an incredible time to support live poetry from the poets themselves, as well as be a part of a program that not only beautifies our city, but also elevates the literary voices within our community.

On your next visit to the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355), you may find yourself gazing upon a lush forest or snowy tundra. It is all part of “Nature’s Palette,” the new art exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery. This exhibit captures the diverse hues of the natural world through a variety of artistic mediums. Featuring works that range from vibrant landscapes and intricate botanical illustrations to abstract interpretations of nature’s forms and colors, this exhibit invites viewers to explore the rich interplay between art and the environment around us. Be sure to check out “Nature’s Palette,” now through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, with a special reception this Friday, Sept. 20, 6-8 p.m.

These are just a few examples of how Santa Clarita is committed to fostering a vibrant arts community. By integrating art into public spaces, supporting artists in their professional journeys and providing venues for artistic expression, we ensure that creativity continues to flourish in our City. For more information on everything arts in Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity

Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
As my wife, Virginia, and I stroll through our magnificent city, we admire the beautiful paseos and the expansive open spaces, but what really catches our eye, is the diverse works of art at every turn.
READ MORE...

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
As a father of three, I understand firsthand the importance of guiding our children through open communication and keeping them engaged in extracurricular activities and sports to foster their growth.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | The Green Revolution in Santa Clarita’s Energy Practices

Ken Striplin | The Green Revolution in Santa Clarita’s Energy Practices
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
You may have noticed that things look a little different around our city. Maybe you noticed the motion sensor lights at our parks, or the solar panels being installed in city parking lots.
READ MORE...

Scott Wilk | Stressing the Critical Need For Wildfire Preparedness

Scott Wilk | Stressing the Critical Need For Wildfire Preparedness
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
California State  Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is urging residents to prepare an emergency evacuation plan as the Line Fire, Bridge Fire and several other wildfires continue to pose a serious threat to High Desert and foothill communities.
READ MORE...

Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue

Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
As we approach the November 2024 elections, the importance of informed voting cannot be overstated. The choices we make at the ballot box will shape the future of our city, state and nation. Yet, in an era where soundbites often substitute for substantive discussion, how can voters truly grasp the complexities of the issues at hand?
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires

Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
Friday, Sep 6, 2024
As scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 27-29: Braddon Mendelson to Present ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
Written and directed by Braddon Mendelson, produced by Heather Mendelson, and co-produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Noisivision Studios, "Provenance" will take stage at the The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29.
Sept. 27-29: Braddon Mendelson to Present ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
The Master's women's volleyball team opened Great Southwest Athletic Conference play on the road in Prescott, Ariz. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, defeating the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles in straight sets 28-26, 25-22, 25-18.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
Kitabatake Medals, Canyons Women Take Fourth at Sterling Hills Golf Club
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake shot a two-under-par round of 70 to tie for medalist honors while helping the Cougars place fourth at the Western State Conference tournament at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo on Monday, Sept. 16.
Kitabatake Medals, Canyons Women Take Fourth at Sterling Hills Golf Club
Sept. 26: Community Invited to David March Park Expansion Groundbreaking
One of the city of Santa Clarita community’s most cherished parks, David March Park is set to expand, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 with a groundbreaking ceremony.
Sept. 26: Community Invited to David March Park Expansion Groundbreaking
California Awards $278,870 in Funding to SRD Straightening Reins
SRD Straightening Reigns, a therapeutic organization offering equine assisted psychotherapy, has been awarded $278,870 from the California State budget to improve mental health services.
California Awards $278,870 in Funding to SRD Straightening Reins
COC Board of Trustees Appoints Carlos Guerrero to Area 5 Seat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Carlos Guerrero to fill the board seat in Area 5, effective immediately, at its special Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting.
COC Board of Trustees Appoints Carlos Guerrero to Area 5 Seat
Two Calartians Win 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
California Institute of the Arts alums Alyssa Dressman Lehner and Clara Plestis captured Emmy Awards at the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Two Calartians Win 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Sept. 26-27: Valencia High Choir Presents Fall Concert ‘Broadway, Movies & Media’
Valencia High School's Choir will hold a fall concert, "Broadway, Movies & Media" at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at the Saugus High School Theatre, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 26-27: Valencia High Choir Presents Fall Concert ‘Broadway, Movies & Media’
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity
As my wife, Virginia, and I stroll through our magnificent city, we admire the beautiful paseos and the expansive open spaces, but what really catches our eye, is the diverse works of art at every turn.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity
CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated this season to protect themselves and loved ones from respiratory viruses.
CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
Sept. 30: Public Libraries to Host Silent Book Auctions
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, through 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
Sept. 30: Public Libraries to Host Silent Book Auctions
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Joint Assistance Centers Open for Residents Impacted by Bridge, Line Fires
The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.
Joint Assistance Centers Open for Residents Impacted by Bridge, Line Fires
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Valencia Gynecology Associates, owned by longtime Santa Clarita Valley OB-GYN physician Don Nishiguchi, MD, has joined the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital network. 
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to announce the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on Sept. 21 at William S. Hart Park. 
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
A "friendies" field tournament  is being  hosted by the Saugus Instrumental Music program, with support from Valencia High, later this month. 
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
Public, member-supported 88.5 FM The SoCal Sound, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) format radio station has announced the lineup for its inaugural “Year-End Bash” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
TMU Women Win, Men Place Second at XC Invitational
The Master's University cross-country teams continued their successful 2024 campaigns with strong finishes at the BIOLA Invitational on Friday, Sept. 13 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, Calif.
TMU Women Win, Men Place Second at XC Invitational
LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
The biology department at California State University, Northridge has stayed committed to promoting STEM research carried out by K-12 students and teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
SCVEDC Offers Virtual Business Tours of the Santa Clarita Valley
Did you know the SCVEDC has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features the community has to offer? 
SCVEDC Offers Virtual Business Tours of the Santa Clarita Valley
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
California Institute of the Arts alum and visionary filmmaker Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979) was honored with the 2,788th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes back Jim Curry for an evening concert celebrating the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida.
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
SCVNews.com