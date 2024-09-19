Sept. 27-29: Braddon Mendelson to Present ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN

Written and directed by Braddon Mendelson, produced by Heather Mendelson, and co-produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Noisivision Studios, “Provenance” will take stage at the The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29.

Prepare for an enthralling journey through the ages as this intriguing play brings to life centuries-old tales imbued in the essence of a Louis XV handcrafted table, as we trace its chain of custody across the ages and reveal profound connections to those whose paths it crossed.

When two roommates learn the identity of the artisan who crafted an 18th-century French table de jeux, game table, the audience is traveled back in time to experience the stories of those who possessed it. From ordinary citizens to the rich and powerful such as presidents and prime ministers, their very essences coalesce into this beautiful objet d’art.

This production offers a thought-provoking exploration of the human connection we have to possessions.

Tickets are available now for weekend performances at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29.

General admission tickets are $20.

To learn more about “Provenance” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

