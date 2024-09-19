L.A., San Bernardino Counties to Open Joint Local Assistance Centers for Residents Impacted by Bridge and Line Fires

The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.

A LAC serves as a one-stop-shop where individuals, families and business owners can obtain information on services and assistance available from local and state agencies as well as non-profit organizations as they begin their path to recovery.

“Mobilizing recovery support for Bridge Fire survivors quickly is critical,” said Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “My heart goes out to everyone that is struggling with loss. It can feel overwhelming and it’s common to not know where to start. I encourage anyone who has been impacted by the Bridge Fire to visit our LA County Local Assistance Center. You’ll find helpful recovery resources, including supports for debris removal and rebuilding permits. Recovery is a long road, but our County stands tall and ready to help.”

“We are pleased to team up with Los Angeles County to offer needed support to our residents who have suffered unimaginable loss from the Bridge and Line fires,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “The resiliency of our residents and the heroic efforts of firefighters from San Bernardino County and throughout the state have been an inspiration to us all. Because of their courage we can now enter the recovery phase of these disasters.”

Services available at each LAC location will include information on and assistance with processing insurance claims, proper property cleanup strategies, assistance replacing vital records, navigating the repair and rebuilding process, and other resources for community recovery. Residents should bring appropriate documentation relevant to the impact on their property, if available.

The LAC locations and hours of operation are:

LA County Fairplex

Friday, September 20, 2024 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

1101 W. McKinley Ave

Expo Hall 8 – Enter Gate 3

Pomona, CA 91768

California State University, San Bernardino

Saturday, September 21, 2024 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Monday, September 23, 2024 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

5500 University Parkway

San Bernardino, CA 92407

For more information and for additional recovery resources, Los Angeles County residents may visit Recovery.LACounty.gov/ BridgeFire and San Bernardino County Residents may visit Prepare.SBCounty.gov. Residents may also call 211 for information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...