The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. The council will discuss plans for the former Whittaker-Bermite property.

The meeting will be held on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include a discussion to enter into a memorandum of understanding between the city of Santa Clarita and Blue Ox Holdings, LLC, regarding the potential future submittal of the Sunridge Specific Plan Project on the site of the former Whittaker-Bermite property.

The 996-acre former Whittaker-Bermite property was reportedly one of the largest perchlorate cleanup sites in the United States.

From 1934 to 1987, the Whittaker-Bermite Corporation manufactured, stored and tested explosives on 996 acres located along Soledad Canyon Road near the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station. The explosives included ammunition rounds, flares, detonators, signal cartridges and pyrophoric pellets (fragments that spark spontaneously) and ignitors.

Perchlorate, one of the primary ingredients in explosives, contaminated the soil and the local water supply wells.

The Environmental Protection Agency lists the property as a Superfund site with a state-lead cleanup.

In November, 2019 state officials with the Department of Toxic Substances Control announced the cleaned property is suitable for its intended use. The site was cleaned of two key health concerns, removing solvents called volatile organic compounds from the subsurface soil and removing perchlorate from both the soil and groundwater.

The Sunridge Specific Plan Project would be proposed to replace the current Porta Bella Specific Plan that was approved on the property by the city council in 1995.

The developer proposes studying up to a maximum of 6,500 residential dwelling units and up to a maximum of 2.7 million square feet of commercial space for the property to be developed over the next 20-25 years.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of creating an ad hoc committee in regards to the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and approving the purchase of 242.44+/- acres of real property contiguous to city-owned open space property to the west of the city. The Ayres property is located in the Pico Canyon area and purchase of the property would enhance the city’s on-going efforts to preserve open space lands in an effort to complete the open space greenbelt surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley.

See the full agenda below:

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...