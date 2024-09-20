Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
New Business
1. MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING REGARDING THE FUTURE PROPOSAL OF THE SUNRIDGE SPECIFIC PLAN

A memorandum of understanding between the City of Santa Clarita and Blue Ox Holdings, LLC, regarding the potential future submittal of the Sunridge Specific Plan Project.
2. 2028 SUMMER OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

The 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28) will be hosted by the City of Los Angeles, and will feature various sporting events throughout the Greater Los Angeles area. In advance of LA28, the Organizing Committee has made several announcements related to its venue and transportation plans.
3. Minutes of Aug 27, 2024 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 18

Check Register No. 18 for Period 07/26/24 through 08/08/24 and 08/15/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/29/24 through 08/09/24.
5. AMENDED RESOLUTION TO APPROVE STATE GRANT FUNDING

This amended resolution reflects a recent change to the use of funds and authorizes the City of Santa Clarita to work with the State Department of Parks and Recreation to receive a state grant for the acquisition of open space.

 
6. SANTA CLARITA SPORTS COMPLEX RESTROOM RENOVATION, PROJECT P0024 – PLANS SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers an award for a construction contract for the Santa Clarita Sports Complex restroom renovation, which includes removing and replacing all tile, plumbing fixtures, countertops, partition doors, and lighting.
7. PRESERVATION OF 242.44 +/- ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY, AYRES PROPERTY, ASSESSORS PARCEL NOS. 2826-019-035 AND 2826-019-036

Acquisition of this property will enhance the City’s on-going efforts to preserve open space lands in an effort to complete the open space greenbelt surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley.
8. PAVEMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM UPDATE, PROJECT M0153 – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONTRACT

This item awards a professional services contract to Pavement Engineering, Inc. to update the City’s pavement management system for the Annual Overlay and Slurry Seal Program.

 
9. ORCHARD VILLAGE ROAD PROTECTED PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE FACILITY, PROJECT C2028 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item awards a construction contract for the Orchard Village Road Protected Pedestrian and Bicycle Facility project. The improvements include converting an existing wide shoulder into a shared-use pedestrian and bicycle lane on Orchard Village Road from Mill Valley Road to Lyons Avenue.

 
