September 19
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass
toll house
COC Board of Trustees Appoints Carlos Guerrero to Area 5 Seat
| Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
Carlos Guerrero

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Carlos Guerrero to fill the board seat in Area 5, effective immediately, at its special Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting.

After the board vote Guerrero was immediately administered the oath of office by Board of Trustees President Dr. Edel Alonso and took his seat with the rest of the board.

The vacancy was created by the recent resignation of Joan MacGregor, who served as a board member for 31 years.

Guerrero will fill the remainder of MacGregor’s unexpired term. Board Seat No. 5 will next be up for election on Nov. 3, 2026.

“I am passionate about the transformative power of education and believe my experience and philosophy align closely with the mission of community colleges,” said Guerrero. “I am committed to supporting policies and initiatives that enhance student success, promote equity, and strengthen the connection between the college and the community it serves.”

Guerrero is a social sciences professor at Los Angeles City College and a lecturer at California State University, Northridge. He is also a teacher assistant volunteer at Golden Oak Community School and serves on the school’s site council.

“I wish to congratulate Carlos Guerrero on his appointment to the COC Board of Trustees,” said College of the Canyons Interim President David C. Andrus J.D. “His perspective as a college professor and passion for higher education will be an asset to the Board.”

A Newhall resident, Guerrero earned a doctorate degree in cultural studies from Claremont Graduate University in 2004 and a master’s degree in Chicana and Chicano studies from CSUN in 1995.

“I am very pleased that Carlos Guerrero was selected by the Board of Trustees to represent Trustee Area 5,” said Alonso. “The Board will benefit from his 30-year experience as a college educator and keen understanding of the many challenges facing students today.”

The other candidate interviewed during the Wednesday special meeting was Tony Maldonado. A third candidate who had applied for the seat, Jason Abrahamson, notified the board prior to the special meeting that he was dropping out.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for the oversight of the Santa Clarita Community College District, which currently serves more than 33,000 students annually and provides vital educational services to a 367-square-mile area, which includes the communities of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Two Calartians Win 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Two Calartians Win 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
California Institute of the Arts alums Alyssa Dressman Lehner and Clara Plestis captured Emmy Awards at the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard

Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
Public, member-supported 88.5 FM The SoCal Sound, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) format radio station has announced the lineup for its inaugural “Year-End Bash” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination

CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
The biology department at California State University, Northridge has stayed committed to promoting STEM research carried out by K-12 students and teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
California Institute of the Arts alum and visionary filmmaker Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979) was honored with the 2,788th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 27-29: Braddon Mendelson to Present ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
Written and directed by Braddon Mendelson, produced by Heather Mendelson, and co-produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Noisivision Studios, "Provenance" will take stage at the The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29.
Sept. 27-29: Braddon Mendelson to Present ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
The Master's women's volleyball team opened Great Southwest Athletic Conference play on the road in Prescott, Ariz. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, defeating the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles in straight sets 28-26, 25-22, 25-18.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
Kitabatake Medals, Canyons Women Take Fourth at Sterling Hills Golf Club
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake shot a two-under-par round of 70 to tie for medalist honors while helping the Cougars place fourth at the Western State Conference tournament at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo on Monday, Sept. 16.
Kitabatake Medals, Canyons Women Take Fourth at Sterling Hills Golf Club
Sept. 26: Community Invited to David March Park Expansion Groundbreaking
One of the city of Santa Clarita community’s most cherished parks, David March Park is set to expand, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 with a groundbreaking ceremony.
Sept. 26: Community Invited to David March Park Expansion Groundbreaking
California Awards $278,870 in Funding to SRD Straightening Reins
SRD Straightening Reigns, a therapeutic organization offering equine assisted psychotherapy, has been awarded $278,870 from the California State budget to improve mental health services.
California Awards $278,870 in Funding to SRD Straightening Reins
Two Calartians Win 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
California Institute of the Arts alums Alyssa Dressman Lehner and Clara Plestis captured Emmy Awards at the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Two Calartians Win 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Sept. 26-27: Valencia High Choir Presents Fall Concert ‘Broadway, Movies & Media’
Valencia High School's Choir will hold a fall concert, "Broadway, Movies & Media" at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at the Saugus High School Theatre, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 26-27: Valencia High Choir Presents Fall Concert ‘Broadway, Movies & Media’
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity
As my wife, Virginia, and I stroll through our magnificent city, we admire the beautiful paseos and the expansive open spaces, but what really catches our eye, is the diverse works of art at every turn.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity
CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated this season to protect themselves and loved ones from respiratory viruses.
CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
Sept. 30: Public Libraries to Host Silent Book Auctions
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, through 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
Sept. 30: Public Libraries to Host Silent Book Auctions
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Joint Assistance Centers Open for Residents Impacted by Bridge, Line Fires
The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.
Joint Assistance Centers Open for Residents Impacted by Bridge, Line Fires
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Valencia Gynecology Associates, owned by longtime Santa Clarita Valley OB-GYN physician Don Nishiguchi, MD, has joined the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital network. 
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to announce the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on Sept. 21 at William S. Hart Park. 
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
A "friendies" field tournament  is being  hosted by the Saugus Instrumental Music program, with support from Valencia High, later this month. 
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
Public, member-supported 88.5 FM The SoCal Sound, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) format radio station has announced the lineup for its inaugural “Year-End Bash” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
TMU Women Win, Men Place Second at XC Invitational
The Master's University cross-country teams continued their successful 2024 campaigns with strong finishes at the BIOLA Invitational on Friday, Sept. 13 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, Calif.
TMU Women Win, Men Place Second at XC Invitational
LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
The biology department at California State University, Northridge has stayed committed to promoting STEM research carried out by K-12 students and teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
SCVEDC Offers Virtual Business Tours of the Santa Clarita Valley
Did you know the SCVEDC has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features the community has to offer? 
SCVEDC Offers Virtual Business Tours of the Santa Clarita Valley
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
California Institute of the Arts alum and visionary filmmaker Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979) was honored with the 2,788th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes back Jim Curry for an evening concert celebrating the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida.
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
