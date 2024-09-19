COC Board of Trustees Appoints Carlos Guerrero to Area 5 Seat

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Carlos Guerrero to fill the board seat in Area 5, effective immediately, at its special Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting.

After the board vote Guerrero was immediately administered the oath of office by Board of Trustees President Dr. Edel Alonso and took his seat with the rest of the board.

The vacancy was created by the recent resignation of Joan MacGregor, who served as a board member for 31 years.

Guerrero will fill the remainder of MacGregor’s unexpired term. Board Seat No. 5 will next be up for election on Nov. 3, 2026.

“I am passionate about the transformative power of education and believe my experience and philosophy align closely with the mission of community colleges,” said Guerrero. “I am committed to supporting policies and initiatives that enhance student success, promote equity, and strengthen the connection between the college and the community it serves.”

Guerrero is a social sciences professor at Los Angeles City College and a lecturer at California State University, Northridge. He is also a teacher assistant volunteer at Golden Oak Community School and serves on the school’s site council.

“I wish to congratulate Carlos Guerrero on his appointment to the COC Board of Trustees,” said College of the Canyons Interim President David C. Andrus J.D. “His perspective as a college professor and passion for higher education will be an asset to the Board.”

A Newhall resident, Guerrero earned a doctorate degree in cultural studies from Claremont Graduate University in 2004 and a master’s degree in Chicana and Chicano studies from CSUN in 1995.

“I am very pleased that Carlos Guerrero was selected by the Board of Trustees to represent Trustee Area 5,” said Alonso. “The Board will benefit from his 30-year experience as a college educator and keen understanding of the many challenges facing students today.”

The other candidate interviewed during the Wednesday special meeting was Tony Maldonado. A third candidate who had applied for the seat, Jason Abrahamson, notified the board prior to the special meeting that he was dropping out.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for the oversight of the Santa Clarita Community College District, which currently serves more than 33,000 students annually and provides vital educational services to a 367-square-mile area, which includes the communities of the Santa Clarita Valley.

