Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network

Valencia Gynecology Associates, owned by longtime Santa Clarita Valley OB-GYN physician Don Nishiguchi, MD, has joined the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital network.

Dr. Nishiguchi has a long affiliation with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. He’s been an active member of the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee for many years, including serving as Medical Chief of Staff from 2018 to 2021. He has delivered thousands of babies at Henry Mayo over the last thirty-plus years.

“Dr. Nishiguchi has been a key member of our medical staff for many years, and is much admired by his patients and colleagues,” said Kevin Klockenga, Henry Mayo president and CEO. “We are very pleased he has chosen to formally join the Henry Mayo network of medical practices.”

Henry Mayo OB-GYN is located in the Smyth Medical Plaza at 27871 Smyth Drive, #102, Valencia, 91355. The office phone number is 661.200.1720.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...