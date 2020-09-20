header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
September 20
| Sunday, Sep 20, 2020

1954 – C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
AB 1457 Will Boost Recovery | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Assembly Bill 1457, authored by Assembly Members Cervantes and Reyes, and supported by Santa Clarita’s Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, represents an important step forward in jumpstarting California’s economic recovery.
AB 1457 Will Boost Recovery | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her family home in Washington of complications from pancreatic cancer, the high court said. She was 87.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 57th SCV Resident Dies; Cases Tally Up to 5,762
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,281 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, where Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 23rd COVID death.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 57th SCV Resident Dies; Cases Tally Up to 5,762
Health Toll of Wildfire Smoke: Like 7 Cigarettes a Day
As wildfires rage up and down the West Coast, a panel of experts from Stanford University said Friday that exposure to high levels of pollution from wildfire smoke is the equivalent of smoking seven cigarettes a day.
Health Toll of Wildfire Smoke: Like 7 Cigarettes a Day
Hart District Seeks New Personnel Commission Member
The William S. Hart Union High School District is accepting applications for a new member of its Personnel Commission.
Hart District Seeks New Personnel Commission Member
‘ABC Canvas’ Art Exhibit Unveiled at Santa Clarita City Hall Gallery
A new art exhibit titled “ABC Canvas” and depicting every letter in the alphabet has come to Santa Clarita City Hall’s First Floor Gallery.
‘ABC Canvas’ Art Exhibit Unveiled at Santa Clarita City Hall Gallery
Valencia Filmmaker’s Short Comedy to Premiere at Catalina Film Festival
The COVID-19 quarantine provided some with time to catch up on their favorite TV series or try a new hobby, but for Valencia resident Jeff Bomberger, it has earned him a ticket to the Catalina Film Festival.
Valencia Filmmaker’s Short Comedy to Premiere at Catalina Film Festival
L.A. County Sheriff Ignores Oversight Panel Demand to Resign
Members of the civilian Los Angeles County Sheriff Department watchdog group on Thursday called for Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign over his department’s lack of transparency on fatal police shootings and other issues.
L.A. County Sheriff Ignores Oversight Panel Demand to Resign
Planning Commission OK’s 3-Story Storage Facility in Canyon Country
A three-story storage facility in Canyon Country is headed to the Santa Clarita City Council for consideration following design changes approved by the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Planning Commission OK’s 3-Story Storage Facility in Canyon Country
Newsom Signs Bill Expanding Earned Income Tax Credit
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed AB 1876, further expanding access to the California Earned Income Tax Credit to ensure all California tax filers, specifically undocumented ITIN filers who are otherwise eligible, may qualify for the CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit.
Newsom Signs Bill Expanding Earned Income Tax Credit
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
Several landlords have filed a lawsuit against the state, Los Angeles County and multiple Southern California cities, including Santa Clarita, over eviction bans, seeking reimbursement for unpaid rent due to COVID-19 eviction-protection ordinances.
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
The California Highway Patrol has designated the week beginning Sunday, September 20, as Child Passenger Safety Week statewide.
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
Washington and Oregon, members of the Western States Pact, will participate with California in piloting a project to test promising exposure notification technology, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths and 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 5,737 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed legislation ensuring millions more Californians can utilize Paid Family Leave benefits they pay for without the fear of job loss.
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the Kidz Play After School program for fall 2020.
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Here is a list of Santa Clarita arts-related virtual and in-person events through October:
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
The Supplemental Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors includes an allocation to L.A. County Library to provide digital support to individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, specifically by expanding the recently-launched Laptop & Hotspot Loan program that allows cardholders to borrow a Chromebook and wireless hotspot kit, and by extending the WiFi network range at libraries, to cover parking lots.
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
Following a summer hiatus, the Santa Clarita homeless task force met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for the first time since its release — and concluded that keeping a separate local count may be the solution to an apparent undercount of local homeless in the countywide tally.
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch the First Library Card Program for children in our community.
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
%d bloggers like this: