April 17: SCV Chamber Networking Mixer Sand Canyon Country Club

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Networking Mixer for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, on Thursday, April 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Sand Canyon Country Club is located in the picturesque foothills of the Angeles National Forest, 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Indulge in delectable appetizers, refreshing drinks and groove to the live tunes of NOMAD (The Career Musician). Don’t miss out on the chance to win one of three fabulous raffle prizes! In celebration of the golf course’s 25th anniversary, the first 25 SCV Chamber members to arrive will receive a special goodie bag.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, unwind, and celebrate in style with over 100 business leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Tickets are $15 for members, $30 for nonmembers.

RSVP at SCV Chamber Business After Hours Networking Mixer.

