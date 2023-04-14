April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the April Business After Hours Mixer at the College of the Canyons – Canyon Country Campus on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the usual networking, get a pre-grand opening sneak peak of the brand new Student Services and Learning Resources Center building, along with other guided tours around campus.

There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts catered by Wolf Creek, alongside a Mocktails bar.

Tickets are $15 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

College of the Canyons – Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway

Canyon Country, CA 91351

To register visit SCV Chamber Events.

