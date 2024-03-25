April 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening USA Printing & Signs

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold for the grand opening of USA Printing and Signs on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m.

Enjoy food, drinks, and free merchandise as the SCV Chamber celebrates the opening at 19399 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

USA Printing and Signs is a full-service printing and design company in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2004. The compnay has served more than 11,000 business owners in the past 19 years.

USA Printing and Signs is launching a new business model to offer both low-end affordable budget printing and high-quality, high-class printing to fit all business and event needs.

For more information visit https://usaprintingandsigns.com.

To see more events held by the SCV Chamber visit scvchamber.com.

