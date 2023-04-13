April 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting

SCV Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. You will find the meeting agenda, meeting materials, including handouts, recordings and recaps that may pertain to this meeting [here].

The public may participate either in-person, remotely via Zoom webinar or by phone. If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Meeting Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1601937553

Or by Telephone:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 193 7553

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...