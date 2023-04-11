Textures of Life Exhibit at the SCAA Gallery Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery will showcase the art show "Textures of Life" beginning April 28 until May 28. Please join us for a reception on Saturday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321.

CalArtians Named 2023 Guggenheim Fellows The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced the 2023 Guggenheim Fellows on April 5 with California Institute of the Arts alums and faculty recognized in various Creative Arts categories.

April 14: Celebrate Egypt at Canyon County Community Center Celebrate Egyptian culture with a free event on Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

April 20: U.S Bank Santa Clarita Celebrates Grant Opening The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Grand Opening of U.S. Bank Santa Clarita with a special grand opening ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held promptly at 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Santa Clarita, 26425 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

April 12: Teen Job, Resource Fair at Sports Complex Are you a high school student looking for a job? Join the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union School District at the Teen Job and Resource Fair on April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, The Centre, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.