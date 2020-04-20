[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
| Monday, Apr 20, 2020
april 22 meeting agenda - hart district

The next regular (virtual) meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 22, starting at 7 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed at the scheduled time on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L6QFk_3_ho.

To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5 p.m., April 22.

Please include the agenda item in your correspondence and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.

PLEASE NOTE: The meeting will include two Public Hearings for items IX-A and IX-B.

The full agenda can be viewed below:

I. Call to Order – Closed Session (5:30 p.m.)
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items

Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., April 22. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Rejection of Claim No. 19/20-12L (per Government Code Section 54956.9)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Information regarding Claim No. 19/20-12L.  Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
II.B.5. Appointment of Director of Student Services (per Government Code Section 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of appointment of Director of Student Services.
II.B.6. Appointment of Director of Career Technical Education (per Government Code Section 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of appointment of Director of Career Technical Education.
II.B.7. Public Employee Performance Evaluation/Goals-Superintendent (2019/20) (per Government Code 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee performance evaluation/goals-Superintendent.
II.C. Reconvene to Public Session (7:00 p.m.)
III. Organization
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of April 1, 2020, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of April 1, 2020.
Attachments:
Minutes – Regular Meeting – April 1, 2020
IV. Recognitions by Board
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Student Board Member Report
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
V.D. School Site Report – Castaic High School

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Castaic High School Principal Melanie Hagman will give an update on the school’s transition to Distance Learning.
Attachments:
Castaic HS Board Presentation
VI. Special Items
VI.A. Appointment of Director of Student Services

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will present a candidate for the position of Director of Student Services.
Financial Impact:
Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve candidate presented for the Director of Student Services.
VI.B. Appointment of Director of Career Technical Education

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will present a candidate for the position of Director of Career Technical Education.
Financial Impact:
Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve candidate presented for Director of Career Technical Education.
VII. Public Comments

Quick Summary / Abstract:
To provide public comment, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., April 22. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Technology Update

Speaker:
Jon Carrino, Director of Technology Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An update on technology will be given by Jon Carrino, Director of Technology Services.
Attachments:
Technology Update 2019-2020
VIII.B. COVID-19 Grading Discussion

Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Hart District is currently exploring temporary policy revisions for the fourth quarter/second semester of the 2019/20 school year due to challenges arising from school closures and the transition to Distance Learning.
Rationale:
On March 13, 2020, the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) recommended that all school facilities close because of the coronavirus. On April 1, Governor Gavin Newsom called for schools to extend the closure of their facilities through the end of this academic year. State educational leaders have recognized the challenges for school districts making the emergency transition to Distance Learning. In an effort to minimize inequities, they have called upon school districts to adjust their grading policies so that no student is harmed during this period of crisis. The Hart District is currently exploring temporary policy revisions for the fourth quarter/second semester of this school year. District and site leadership have begun sharing potential options and soliciting feedback from stakeholder groups that include students, teachers, parents, and the Governing Board.
VIII.C. COVID-19 Graduation Planning

Speaker:
Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
District staff has been investigating creative alternatives to honor and celebrate the senior class of 2020.
Rationale:
High school graduation is an important milestone for our District’s seniors. It is clear that students, parents, and District staff all prefer to participate in traditional in-person ceremonies if possible. However, because safety is the ultimate priority, the Hart District will need to seek guidance from state and local leaders as well as the Department of Health before authorizing a traditional ceremony. Given the uncertainty of the duration of social distancing guidelines, the Hart District staff has been working with students and parents to plan for alternative graduation options. These options are not intended to be instead of in-person ceremonies. Rather, these options would be in addition to the plan to offer in-person graduation ceremonies if it is deemed safe and appropriate to do so. Staff will share details with the Governing Board from planning meetings and will solicit input for further discussion.
VIII.D. Revised Board Policy and Administrative Regulation – First Reading

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A revised Board policy and revised administrative regulation are being brought to the Governing Board for a first reading.
Rationale:
Revised Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 1312.3 – Uniform Complaint Procedures are being brought to the Governing Board for a first reading. Board members can suggest revisions before the policy and administrative regulation are brought back to the Board for a second reading and adoption of the Board policy.
Attachments:
AR 1312.3 – Uniform Complaint Procedures
BP 1312.3 – Uniform Complaint Procedures
VIII.E. Williams Uniform Complaint Quarterly Summary – January 1-March 31, 2020

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Education Code 35186 requires all school districts in California to file a Williams Uniform Complaint Quarterly Summary with the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the local governing board. No complaints were filed between January 1-March 31, 2020.
Attachments:
Williams Report
VIII.F. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 to the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 School Year

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An initial bargaining proposal from the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 to the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 school year is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records. Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer. As a result, the District will make the initial proposal available for public review on the District website beginning April 17, 2020, until the public hearing is held at the April 22, 2020, Governing Board meeting.
Attachments:
CSEA Sunshine to District 19.20
VIII.G. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2019/20 School Year

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2019/20 school year is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records.  Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer.  As a result, the District will make the initial proposal available for public review on the District website beginning April 17, 2020, until the public hearing is held at the April 22, 2020, Governing Board meeting.
Attachments:
District to CSEA Sunshine 19.20
IX. Action Items
IX.A. Public Hearing and Acknowledgment of the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 School Year

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The California School Employee Association Chapter 349 initial proposal for negotiations to the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 school year is presented for a public hearing and adoption.
Rationale:
On April 17, 2020, the initial bargaining proposal from the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 to the William S. Hart Union High School District was posted on the District’s website for review. The proposal is being presented this evening for public hearing and acknowledgment of receipt by the Governing Board.
Recommended Motion:
Acknowledge receipt of the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 bargaining proposal for negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2019/20 school year.
Attachments:
CSEA Sunshine to District 19.20
IX.B. Public Hearing and Adoption of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 for the 2019/20 School Year

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s initial proposal for negotiations to the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 for the 2019/20 school year is presented for a public hearing and adoption.
Rationale:
On April 17, 2020, the initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 was posted on the District’s website for review. The proposal is being presented this evening for public hearing and adoption by the Governing Board.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt the bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employee Association, Chapter 349 for the 2019/20 school year.
Attachments:
District to CSEA Sunshine 19.20
IX.C. Resolution No. 19/20-31 Recognizing April 19-25, 2020, as National Library Week

Quick Summary / Abstract:
National Library Week is occurring April 19-25, 2020. Resolution No. 19/20-31 is attached and it addresses the contributions libraries, teacher librarians, and library staff make to students, schools, and community.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-31, recognizing April 19-25, 2020, as National Library Week.
Attachments:
Resolution No. 19/20-31 National Library Week
IX.D. Resolution No. 19/20-30 – California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Form 130 – Designation of Authorized Agents

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 19/20-30 designating the Superintendent, Chief Business Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer as the District’s agents to provide required assurances and execute agreements for the purposes of obtaining financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State of California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) for disaster aid; approving the corresponding Cal OES Form 130; and authorizing the Chief Business Officer to file the Cal OES Form 130 with Cal OES and submit all related documentation is presented for adoption.
Rationale:
In order for Cal OES to complete processing requests related to the current COVID 19 pandemic or future incidents related to fire or other disaster, the Governing Board must designate District agents responsible for providing required assurances and executing agreements with FEMA and Cal OES on behalf of the District and approve the corresponding Cal OES Form 130. Staff recommends that the form designate agents by position, instead of specific names, and be effective for all open and future disasters declared by the state or federal government up to three years following the date of approval by Governing Board so as to expedite processing of requests in the future.
Financial Impact:
Adoption of the resolution will permit the District to obtain financial assistance for all open and future disasters declared by the state or federal government up to three years following the date of approval. For now, it will allow for the District to be eligible for funding, on a reimbursement basis, for costs related to the COVID 19 disaster.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-30 – California Office of Emergency Services (CAL OES) Form 130 – Designation of Authorized Agents.
Attachments:
Cal OES Form 130
FEMA Resolution No. 19/20-30
IX.E. Site-Based Decision – La Mesa Junior High School 2020/2021

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A site-based decision at La Mesa Junior High School is presented for approval.
Rationale:
On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the certificated faculty of La Mesa Junior High School held a vote to modify the current bell schedule to include a 29 minute tutorial period for the 2020/2021 school year.  The proposal passed with a 75 percent yes vote. The Hart District Teachers Association approved this schedule on April 13, 2020.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the site-based decision at La Mesa Junior High School regarding a student tutorial period for the 2020/2021 school year.
Attachments:
La Mesa Site Based Decision
IX.F. Change Order No. 5 – Castaic High School (Castaic HS Construction, Inc.)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Change Order No. 5 for the Castaic High School Project from Castaic HS Construction, Inc., is presented for approval.
Rationale:

Change Order No. 5 consists of the following items:

Item No. 1 – Building 700 Electrical Revisions – $974,744.11:

Building 700 was designated to contain career technical education classrooms; however, the specific classroom/laboratory functions had not been determined until after the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for the project had been established. On March 25, 2019, the Governing Board approved a change order (Change Order No. 2) adding career technical education classrooms to Building 700. At that time, a good portion of the electrical design for these classrooms had not been determined and not included in the previous change order because the equipment for the advanced manufacturing space had not been determined.

Since that time, the District has been working with Mr. Tim Baber at College of the Canyons to determine the equipment needed for the advanced manufacturing space. This equipment has driven the need for an expanded electrical distribution system throughout the building. The electrical engineer has been working with the contractor and Lundgren Management to determine the electrical requirements for the equipment needed to support a welding and metal fabrication lab. Costs associated with these electrical revisions reflect the difference in costs for revised and added circuits, panels and lighting. There is also electrical work added to the dental area in this change order.  The electrical work that was approved in Change Order No. 2 is credited back and all new work is included in this change order.

Item No. 2 – Added Conduit for Energy Management System (EMS) and Intrusion Detection Systems in Building 1100 – $3,059.76:

Added conduits for EMS and the intrusion detection system, not included in the bid documents.

Item No. 3 – Power for Window Shades in Building 300 – $22,567.74:

Added power for window shades in Building 300 (Gymnasium), not included in the bid documents.

Item No. 4 – Casework and Electrical Revisions for Owner Furnished Copy Machines – $25,765.39:

Added casework and electrical provisions to supply power and data to (four) owner-furnished copy machines, not included in the bid documents.
Financial Impact:

$1,026,167 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Change Order No. 5 for the Castaic High School Project from Castaic HS Construction, Inc.
Attachments:
CO 5 Castaic LM
IX.G. Ratification of Change Order No. 2 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site-Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-08 – Golden Phoenix Electric)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

Change Order No. 2 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site-Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-08 – Golden Phoenix Electric) is presented for ratification.
Rationale:

Since it was not specified in the bid documents, the contractor provided a trowel finish instead of a broom finish on the tennis court concrete surface. Since the court surface was trowel finished, the new court surface had to be sandblasted to properly accept the surface coating. The contractor did not include sandblasting as part of their bid and is requesting additional compensation for this work.

Staff and Lundgren Management held a settlement conference with the contractor on February 26, 2020, to negotiate this cost.
Financial Impact:

$14,000 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Change Order No. 2 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site-Work Project from Golden Phoenix Electric.
Attachments:
CO 2 Hart 2 Story GPE
IX.H. Ratification of Change Order Nos. 2 and 3 for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project, Bid Package Nos. WSH1812A-02 (Golden Phoenix Electric) and WSH1812A-01 (Taft Electric Company)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Change Order Nos. 2 and 3 for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project, Bid Package Nos. WSH1812A-02 (Golden Phoenix Electric) and WSH1812A-01 (Taft Electric Company) are presented for ratification.
Rationale:

Change Order No. 2, Bid Package No. WSH1812A-02 (Golden Phoenix) for $27,200:

The bid documents detailed the new concrete slab for the tank yard as two inches thick instead of the standard four inch thick concrete slab. This change order will compensate the contractor for making the slab two inches thicker, or four inches thick. Staff and Lundgren Management held a settlement conference with the contractor on February 26, 2020, to negotiate this cost.

Change Order No. 3, Bid Package No. WSH1812A-01 (Taft Electric) for $8,316:

Hart High School installed a new electronic digital marquee at the front of the school last summer. Unfortunately, the conduit feeding the the old marquee was not adequate to power the new marquee and had deteriorated enough that it could not be re-used. This change order is for the installation of the conduit and wire for the new marquee.
Financial Impact:

$8,316 from the General Fund (Fund 01.0).

$27,200 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Change Order Nos. 2 and 3 for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project from Golden Phoenix Electric and Taft Electric Company.
Attachments:
CO 2 Hart GP
CO 3 Hart Taft
IX.I. Revised Board Policies and New and Revised Administrative Regulations – Second Reading

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Revised Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5125.1 – Release of Directory Information, and revised Board Policy and new Administrative Regulation 5131.2 – Bullying, are being brought to the Governing Board for a second reading and adoption of revised BP 5125.1 and revised BP 5131.2.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt revised Board Policy 5125.1 – Release of Directory Information, and revised Board Policy 5131.2 – Bullying.
Attachments:
AR 5125.1 Release of Directory Information
AR 5131.2 Bullying
BP 5124.1 Release of Directory Information
BP 5131.2 Bullying
IX.J. Resolution No. 19/20-29 – Ordering a Regular Governing Board Election Under By-trustee Area Election System and Ordering Consolidation With Other Elections

Quick Summary / Abstract:
A resolution to order a regular Governing Board Election under a by-trustee area election system, order consolidation with other elections, limit candidate statements to 200 (two hundred) words, and require candidates to pay the estimated costs of publication at the time of filing is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Pursuant to Education Code Section 5000-5030, biennial Governing Board member elections will be held on November 3, 2020, to elect members to the governing boards in many Los Angeles County school districts. Under the District’s voting area plan, seats in trustee areas one and four will be up for election in November 2020.

Election Code Section 13307 permits a local agency to require each candidate to pay in advance of each candidate’s pro rata share of the printing, handling, and mailing costs on a Candidate’s Statement as a condition of having it included in the voter’s pamphlet.

Resolution No. 19/20-29 – Ordering a Regular Governing Board Election Under By-trustee Area Election System and Ordering Consolidation With Other Elections sets the election process in motion.
Financial Impact:
To be determined by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-29 – Ordering a Regular Governing Board Election Under By-trustee Area Election System and Ordering Consolidation With Other Elections.
Attachments:
Resolution No. 19/20-29 – Order of Election
X. Consent Calendar

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time.
X.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items
X.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel
X.B.1. Personnel Report No. 19/20-16

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Personnel Report No. 19/20-16 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Personnel Report No. 19/20-16.
Attachments:
19-20 -16 Personnel Report
X.B.2. Memorandum of Understanding Between the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District Regarding the Effects of COVID-19

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Memorandum of Understanding between the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The California School Employee Association Chapter 349 (CSEA) and the William S. Hart Union High School District recognize the importance of maintaining safe facilities and operations for the benefit of the students and communities served by the District and its teachers and staff. The Parties recognize the importance of implementing prudent measures to prevent District employees, students, their families, or other people using District facilities from being exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19.  Care should be taken to identify potential exposure and prevent the spread of the disease. The Parties further agree that continuity of District operations should be maintained to the extent possible, and provisions should be made for District employees who are impacted by the pandemic.

Accordingly, this MOU sets forth the protocol and terms that CSEA and the District have agreed upon to govern working conditions for CSEA bargaining unit employees during the School Closure relating to the pending public health emergency caused by COVID-19 (“The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency”).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District regarding the effects of COVID-19.
Attachments:
MOU CSEA re: COVID – 19
X.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction
X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
X.D.1. Purchase Order Report

Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the March 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period March 1, 2020, through March 31, 2020.

This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor.  In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in March 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of March 1, 2020, through March 31, 2020.
Attachments:
PO Board Report March 2020
X.D.2. Warrant Register and Revolving Cash Payments

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval and ratification of Warrant Register and Revolving Cash payments is requested.
Rationale:
3/1/2020 – 3/31/2020
Payroll Warrant Register   $4,021,296.64
Commercial Warrants – General Fund  $11,698,963.54
Commercial Warrants – All Other Funds    $747,452.34
Revolving Cash Fund $0.00
3/1/2020 – 3/31/2020
Payroll Warrant Register   $8,502,082.55
Commercial Warrants – General Fund  $1,443,122.41
Commercial Warrants – All Other Funds $7,483,335.56
Revolving Cash Fund  $0.00
Recommended Motion:
Approve and ratify the above listed Warrant Register and Revolving Cash payments issued between March 1, 2020, through March 31, 2020, and order the items filed for audit.
Attachments:
Commercial Warrants 3/1/20-3/15/20
Commercial Warrants 3/16/20-3/31/20
Payroll Warrants 3/1/20-3/31/20
X.D.3. Acceptance of Monetary Donation

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Monetary donations for the 2019/2020 school year are presented for Governing Board approval.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the monetary donation listed in the April 2020 Monetary Donations list in the amount indicated for each recipient.
Attachments:
Acceptance of Monetary Donations
X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
X.E.1. Bowman High School Modernization Project – Programming and Pre-Design Services (Rachlin Partners)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

A proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Bowman High School modernization project (Rachlin Partners) is presented for approval.
Rationale:

At the March 4, 2020, Board meeting, Rachlin Partners was approved as the architect for the Bowman High School Modernization Project. A broad scope of work and a budget have been set for this project. Staff and Rachlin Partners agree that initial work needs to be done to determine a more accurate scope of work and a schematic level project budget prior to bringing Rachlin Partners under contract for the main project.

To that end, Rachlin Partners has submitted a proposal for programming and pre-design services  (attached). This work would include interviews with District and school staff to determine the school’s needs. It would also include Rachlin Partners working with their architectural and engineering staff to develop schematic designs based on interviews with school staff. Finally, this programming and pre-design phase would result in the cost estimator developing a pre-design cost estimate for the project. Staff and Rachlin Partners believe that this initial work will help to better establish a baseline (scope of work and budget) to begin work on the project.

All of the interview work between the architect and staff could be done remotely (through video conferencing), so work could start immediately.
Financial Impact:

$23,440 plus reimbursable expenses from the Special Revenue Fund for capital projects (Fund 40.3).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Bowman High School Modernization Project from Rachlin Partners.
Attachments:
P&PD Bowman
Rachlin Bowman
X.E.2. Change Order No. 1 – Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project (Bid Package No.WSH1812A-03 – Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project (Bid Package No. WSH1812A-03 – Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Contractor to return $1,434.85 credit for unused allowance.
Financial Impact:

$1,434.85 credit to Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project from Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.
Attachments:
CO 1 Hart 2B Martinez
CO 1 Hart Martinez
X.E.3. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. WSH1812A-03 (Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) – Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

Accept Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. WSH1812A-03 (Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project.
Rationale:

Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:

 Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.

Bid Package No. WSH1812A-03, Asphalt Paving

Date of Completion: March 24, 2020
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project and authorize retention release to Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.
Attachments:
NOC Martinez
X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XII. Second Closed Session

Quick Summary / Abstract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
