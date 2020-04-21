[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
| Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Chancellor's Circle

Please join Chancellor’s Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.

This session will focus on financial planning strategies for your business in the midst of the current COVID-19 climate.

The meeting will be moderated by Nicolas Cardenas, Financial Services Professional, and Jill Mellady, President of Mellady Direct Marketing.

Our special guest presenter will be Mr. Terrance “T” Meyer, Wealth Management Advisor. These three individuals are fellow Chancellor’s Circle members and will be sharing from their experiences and expertise.

To register, click here.﻿
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-21-2020 April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
04-21-2020 SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
04-20-2020 Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
04-18-2020 Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
04-17-2020 April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
