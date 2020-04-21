April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing

Please join Chancellor’s Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.

This session will focus on financial planning strategies for your business in the midst of the current COVID-19 climate.

The meeting will be moderated by Nicolas Cardenas, Financial Services Professional, and Jill Mellady, President of Mellady Direct Marketing.

Our special guest presenter will be Mr. Terrance “T” Meyer, Wealth Management Advisor. These three individuals are fellow Chancellor’s Circle members and will be sharing from their experiences and expertise.

To register, click here.﻿